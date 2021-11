Tech firm Unity is buying Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital in a $1.625bn cash and stock acquisition that is expected to close by the end of the year. Prem Akkaraju, who joined Weta Digital – the company behind effects work on the Lord Of The Rings and Avatar franchises and Game Of Thrones, among others – as CEO in early 2020 will remain CEO of WetaFX, a stand-alone entity comprising the company’s Oscar-winning effects pioneers that will remain under Jackson’s majority ownership.

