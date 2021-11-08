CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Dibble clinches playoff berth

By Austin Litterell
Express-Star
 7 days ago

The Dibble Demons are heading back to the playoffs.

The Demons traveled to Wynnewood on Friday for a game that determined the fourth playoff spot out of District A-4. Both teams needed a win to advance to the Class A postseason, and the Demons came out on top.

Dibble advanced to the Class A postseason with a 35-27 win over Wynnewood.

Both Dibble and Wynnewood entered the game at 3-3 in district play and 4-5 on the season. Dibble moved to 5-5 on the season with the victory and secured the fourth playoff spot from the district.

The Demons are in their third season with head coach Richard Norman at the helm. The Demons picked up one postseason victory each of the past two seasons.

By getting to 5-5 on the season, Dibble has now finished the past three regular seasons at .500 or better.

Dibble will travel to Cashion to battle a team that won the District A-3 title. The Associated Press has Cashion ranked No. 3 in Class A.

