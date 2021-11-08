Teachers contract, Wiley presentation on USD 308 board agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Manager Jeff Cantrell believes closing on the Atrium purchase will happen in just a few weeks. "We've come a long way on that," Cantrell said Monday. "The only thing left to do now is the environmental piece of it and its not the full spectrum of environmental work that has to be done. It's just the initial piece. We're already engaged in doing that. Once we get that accomplished, we don't think that should take more than several weeks, maybe three, we'll be the proud owners."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO