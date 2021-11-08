CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Teachers contract, Wiley presentation on USD 308 board agenda

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School Board will have a fairly light agenda Monday evening. The board...

Related
Hutch Post

Another Kan. school district to give overwhelmed staff days off

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is extending its Thanksgiving break to a full week to give overwhelmed staff a reprieve. The USD 497 school board in Lawrence approved a plan Friday to turn Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 _ a Monday and a Tuesday _ into wellness and self-care days. Staff already had the rest of the week off.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Cantrell: Atrium deal almost done

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Manager Jeff Cantrell believes closing on the Atrium purchase will happen in just a few weeks. "We've come a long way on that," Cantrell said Monday. "The only thing left to do now is the environmental piece of it and its not the full spectrum of environmental work that has to be done. It's just the initial piece. We're already engaged in doing that. Once we get that accomplished, we don't think that should take more than several weeks, maybe three, we'll be the proud owners."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Democrat running for AG touts unique qualifications

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chris Mann, Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General, believes he is uniquely qualified to be the state's top law enforcement officer. "I actually started my career in public service back in 1998," Mann said. "I became a police officer in Lawrence, Kansas. The more I did that job, the more I knew it was a calling for me. It was something where I could help people and I could do good for my community. All that came crashing down on a cold night in January of 2002."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

No Haven City Council meeting Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — The City of Haven offices announced Friday that, due to a lack of agenda items, there will be no city council meeting on Monday. With that cancellation, the next Haven City Council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Haven city offices.
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

The Decades: 1990s

As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want to go through the years, decade by decade, to see how things have changed and — remarkably — how they have stayed the same. This would not be possible without the efforts of Steve Harmon, the Reno County Museum, and the Hutchinson Public Library, who have made a great effort to supply us with the information and photos that you’ll see in this 15-part series. We hope you enjoy it.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Bridge projects highlight Hutchinson City Council meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will go over several Public Works projects at Tuesday's meeting. The council will take action on an agreement with KDOT for improvements to K-61 in the city limits. Connecting Link funds are being used to pay for the improvements that will stretch from U.S. 50 to 17th Avenue. The council will also take action on a contract for engineering services related to the Washington Street bike boulevard project, and seek approval of an amendment to the contract for repairs to the 5th Avenue bridge over the Harsha Canal and the bridge replacement project over the east side drainage ditch on East 11th Avenue.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Buhler Grade School still plans to take students Monday

BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman says the district is staying the course when it comes to plans for reopening Buhler Grade School on Monday. Students have been in remote learning this week after a sudden spike in COVID cases among students and staff. Couchman says, as...
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

🎥Kan. legislative committee meeting on impact of COVID mandates

TOPEKA —The Kansas Legislature’s Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates is holding an informational hearing on the legislation to require Kansas businesses to exempt workers from mandates if the employee has medical advice to not be vaccinated or has “sincerely held” religious beliefs opposing the vaccination.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas school district reverses decision to pull library books

WICHITA, Kansas — The Goddard school district reversed its decision to remove nearly 30 books from circulation in its libraries after receiving national pushback from authors and free speech advocates. An email sent to families Wednesday said all library books are once again available for students to check out while...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

K-State updates vaccination mandate for employees

MANHATTAN —Kansas State University employees now have until January 4, 2022 to comply with the federal government’s vaccine requirement, according to a statement from the university. The University is extending its deadline for employees to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 following updated recommendations put forth by the Biden administration November...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Chamber offering shopping incentives

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Once again the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce is hoping you’ll shop local businesses this Christmas season with a little incentive offered. If you eat, drink, and shop locally anywhere in Reno County and submit a copy of your receipt(s) you’ll be entered into weekly drawings for a $25 gift certificate to a local Chamber member business.
HUTCHINSON, KS
