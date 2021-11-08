Two Rivers City Meeting (Plan Commission) 11/8/2021

In its upcoming Monday meeting, the Plano City Council will vote on an ordinance that, if adopted, would authorize the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan. The 2021 Comprehensive Plan is a decades-long policy framework that has a stated goal of guiding redevelopment, growth management, housing and city services, among other things. In a departure from previous plans, the draft version of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan outlines a preferred standard for the density or mix of uses for projects for the less than 5% of undeveloped land remaining in the city. It also attempts to set a preferred allocation of housing and commercial development according to the city’s projected population growth through 2050.
