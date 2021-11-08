Two Rivers City Meeting (Plan Commission) 11/8/2021

The Langdon City commission met Monday, November 8, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The fire department reported air packs were going to expire and will be working on funds to replace them. Water and sewer reported that the slight rust color to the water was due to a rural break last week. The Activity Center had requests to lengthen their hours to midnight for members with key fob. It shouldn’t affect the insurance with liability but there were questions of safety, and the topic was tabled until law enforcement could be present. The city auditor reported on the survey report and said that she is working with the park board on getting flyers out for the baby pool project donations.

