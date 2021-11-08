5 Holiday Express Train Rides You Won’t Want to Miss in the PNW

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire’s signature “Santa Express” trains won’t be running this Christmas season due to COVID concerns. The Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad announced Monday that due to rising COVID numbers in New Hampshire and “out of an abundance of caution,” tickets to the annual Santa Express will not be sold. The railroad hopes to return for the 2022 holiday season. “The railroad had planned to make Santa Express Train tickets available in early November, but due to Covid-19 positivity rates trending upward, we felt it best to hold off on ticket sales due to the surrounding uncertainty,” railroad manager Benjamin Clark said. “Regrettably, after reviewing the data in our region, we felt it was the proper decision to make at this time.”

