Dane County, WI

4 stopped for driving while intoxicated within 2-hour span early Sunday, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office says

By Logan Reigstad
 6 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Four drivers were arrested within a two-hour span early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The traffic stops happened between 12:07 a.m. and 1:48 a.m. across the county, including in Windsor, McFarland, the town of Middleton and on the eastbound Beltline, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies stopped the drivers for “various traffic violations,” the release said. Three of the drivers were cited for first offense operating while intoxicated, while for one driver it was their second offense.

None of the traffic stops involved any injuries, sheriff’s office public information officer Elise Schaffer said.

So far this year, the sheriff’s office said 45 people have died in crashes in the county. Fourteen of the deaths involved drivers who were impaired.


Public Safety
Traffic Violations
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

