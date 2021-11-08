CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Criminal probe into deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival could take weeks. Here’s what it could involve

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Asvvi_0cqP8WAN00

New details have emerged about the pandemonium that left eight people dead Friday night at a Houston concert and renewed safety concerns about densely packed events.

A civil lawsuit already has been filed against organizer and rapper Travis Scott, along with promoter Scoremore and entertainment company Live Nation.

Authorities on Monday are still trying to determine who — if anyone — might face criminal charges after a deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival, where about 50,000 fans had gathered.

The investigation was “in its early stages” on Sunday, the Houston Police Department said. And “it will take probably weeks, if not longer, and … will be looked at from many different angles,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

What the criminal investigation could include

The standard for criminal liability will likely be higher than the standard for civil liability, CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner visited Scott before his set to express “concerns about the energy in the crowd,” according to reporting from The New York Times, citing a source familiar with the chief’s account. CNN has reached out to Houston police and representatives for Travis Scott for comment on The New York Times report.

It’s not clear how much that kind of notice about the crowd might play into the criminal investigation, Rodgers said.

“One of the keys is whether what happened is reasonably foreseeable,” she said. “If you’re told about a risk in advance, that makes it much more foreseeable.”

However, “it’s likely not (Scott’s) job to keep an eye on those sorts of things,” Rodgers said. “If he saw something that was happening, he had a duty to stop the show.”

Scott stopped the show at least three times to ask for help for stricken concertgoers, audience members Nick Johnson and Angel Rodriguez told CNN.

Determining what Scott knew about the situation in the crowd — and whether he acted appropriately — will be important parts of the investigation, Rodgers said.

5 people are still in intensive care

Witnesses described harrowing scenes of people crushed or trampled as the music drowned out calls for help.

As of Monday morning, six people remained hospitalized, including five in intensive care, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told CNN.

“The crowd, for whatever reason, began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed,” the fire chief said. “They were unable to escape that situation.”

This isn’t the first instance of a dangerous crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival. At the 2019 event, three people were trampled and injured.

This year’s festival had a substantial increase in security, the mayor said, including more than 500 Houston police officers and more than 700 private security personnel.

Victims continue to be identified

The eight people who died ranged from 14 to 27 years old.

They include John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Jacob Jurinek, 20; Franco Patino, 21; Rodolfo Peña, 23; and Danish Baig, 27.

The identity of another victim was determined Sunday, Turner said.

Rapper Roddy Ricch, one of the festival’s performers, announced he will donate his share of concert proceeds to families of the victims.

“Please have the families of those we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday. I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident,” Ricch posted on Instagram, sharing the hashtag “Pray4Houston.”

Astroworld Festival organizers canceled Saturday’s show after the surge and said in a statement, “Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can.”

Lawsuit filed against organizers and promoters

A concertgoer has filed suit against Scott, entertainment company Live Nation and concert promoter Scoremore, seeking monetary damages of more than $1 million for injuries sustained at the show.

Manuel Souza “suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him,” the lawsuit said, which CNN obtained from the law firm Kherkher Garcia representing Souza.

“Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner. Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors,” the lawsuit said.

“We will be investigating this tragedy over the next few days and hope to shed light on what happened and provide answers to victims and the families of those victims. No one should ever attend a concert in fear. This must stop,” according to a statement from Kherkher Garcia.

In a video posted on Instagram Saturday night, Scott said, “I’m honestly just devastated,” and added “we’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

CNN has reached out to Scott, Live Nation and Scoremore for comment on the lawsuit.

Kylie Jenner, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Scott, said neither she nor Scott were aware of the Astroworld fatalities during Friday’s concert.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner said in an Instagram post. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Travis Scott
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#The Surge#Live Nation#Cnn#The New York Times
The Independent

Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live Nation

Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Astroworld Victim Carried Out by Police and Dropped on Head

A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy