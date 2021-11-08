CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

National gas prices still rising — Here’s what it’s like in your area

By Jordan Unger
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio gas prices went up 15 cents this week, now averaging $3.318 per gallon, according to reports from AAA East Central.

The national average went up two cents, bringing it to $3.42 per gallon. It’s the highest national average since September 2014.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your town:

$3.300        Alliance
$3.294        Ashland
$3.314        Ashtabula
$3.359        Aurora
$3.299        Chesterland
$3.295        Cleveland
$3.311        Elyria
$3.344        Independence
$3.245        Lorain
$3.201        Lyndhurst
$3.330        Massillon
$3.330        Mentor
$3.338        New Philadelphia
$3.311        Niles
$3.350        Norwalk
$3.334        Oberlin
$3.260        Parma
$3.315        Ravenna
$3.359        Solon
$3.353        Willard
$3.277        Youngstown

According to the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks went down 1.5 million barrels to 214.2 million barrels last week.

Still, gasoline demand increased from 9.32 million barrels a day to 9.5 million barrels a day.

The EIA says this slight increase in demand has contributed to prices hikes, while higher crude prices continue to put an upward market pressure on the pumps.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here .

