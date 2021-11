After back-to-back overtime wins, the shorthanded Lakers ran out of steam on Friday, falling to the Timberwolves 107-83. The blowout loss only came after first half where the Lakers more than held their own, leading by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and 49-44 at the halftime intermission. The Timberwolves, though, turned it entirely around with a stunning third quarter in which they outscored the hosts 40-12.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO