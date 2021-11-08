CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins’ grades for win over Texans; plus stock up, stock down

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMgCp_0cqP7rG300
Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett takes the field for a game against the Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victories have been hard to come by this season, so the Miami Dolphins should cherish every chance they get to feel good about themselves as a team.

Although the game was sloppy , Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Houston Texans (1-8) should relieve some pressure , since it had been nearly two months since Miami won a game.

But the celebration has to be short-lived, because the Dolphins (2-7) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) for this week’s nationally televised Thursday night game , and most of the time these two teams meet, the Dolphins end up embarrassed.

Here is the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s report card, evaluating how the Dolphins performed against the Texans:

Passing Game: C

Jacoby Brissett, who replaced Tua Tagovailoa because of the finger injury the second-year quarterback was nursing , completed 26-of-43 passes for 244 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Brissett was under constant pressure from the Texans, who abused Miami’s struggling offensive line. Mack Hollins had his role elevated and caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown. It wasn’t perfect, but the Dolphins need to find a receiver who is reliable, and Hollins appears to be the first in line.

Running Game: F

Miami’s run game has been terrible most of this season, but Sunday’s performance against the Texans — 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries — takes the crown for disappointing performances. The Dolphins averaged 1.9 yards per carry against a defense that had been allowing 4.5 yards per rush and 136.9 rushing yards per game. At this point it’s hard to justify anything Miami’s bad offensive line has been doing. The Dolphins average 75.1 rushing yards per game this season. That’s just a smidgen more than the 2019 average of 72.3, which was the worst average in franchise history.

Defending the Pass: D

Tyrod Taylor usually saved his best games of the season for the Dolphins, but that wasn’t the case this Sunday. Taylor completed 24-of-43 passes for 240 yards, but threw three interceptions. He was also sacked five times by the Dolphins. Miami’s defensive front took advantage of Houston’s injury-depleted offensive line. Miami’s cornerbacks contained Brandon Cooks, limiting him to six receptions for 56 yards.

Defending the Run: A

The Dolphins continue to have success defending the run since Raekwon Davis returned to the starting lineup. By limiting the Texans to 73 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, Houston became the third team all season Miami held to less then 100 rushing yards. Taylor did the most significant damage, gaining 23 rushing yards on three carries.

Special Teams: C

Miami’s special teams unit hasn’t played up to the standards set the previous two seasons, but there was only one major mistake made against the Texans, and that’s the punt Jevon Holland fumbled and lost, which put the Texans in scoring territory. The Dolphins have now lost three fumbles on punt returns this season. Jaylen Waddle also had opportunities to return two kickoffs and got neither of them past the 25-yard line, which means the Dolphins would have been just as productive taking the touchback if one was available.

Coaching: C

Miami’s coaches deserves the benefit of doubt for helping this team survive a game where the Dolphins turned the ball over five times. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s unit continues to make steady progress, creating an identity on defense. If only the offense could say the same thing. Expecting this offense to score more than 20 points seems to be an unrealistic expectation, and the offensive line’s struggles are at the heart of the problem.

Stock up

Brandon Jones , the Dolphins’ 2020 third-round pick, is 20 defensive snaps shy of surpassing his playing time contribution in 2020, when he had 62 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. So far he’s already contributed 41 tackles, two sacks, and recovered two fumbles, and one of them came Sunday when he recovered a ball Eric Rowe dislodged. He’s been utilized mainly as a blitzer, but it will be interesting to see if Miami helps Jones expand his role in the second half of 2021 .

Stock down

Rookie left tackle Liam Eichenberg got off to a decent start earlier this season, but he’s struggled as of late. He allowed a sack and three pressures against the Texans’ average cast of defensive linemen. It seems as if Eichenberg has hit the rookie wall, and now it’s the coaching staff’s responsibility to help him get over it. The Dolphins’ 2021 second-round pick is too talented a player to look this technically sloppy.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins deserve to celebrate win, even against lowly Houston Texans

MIAMI -- There was a familiar feeling to the Miami Dolphins' 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett found receiver Mack Hollins for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give Miami a multiple-score lead for the third time this season. That's where...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Miami Herald

Podcast: What does Dolphins win over Texans mean? And how to defend Lamar Jackson

The Dolphins won’t have much time to celebrate their 17-9 win over the Houston Texans, with just three days to prepare for the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. They also know the will have to play a lot better and can’t turn the ball over five times if they expect to beat Baltimore, who is a touchdown favorite.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins’ 2021 midseason grades and other recognition

After a promising 2020 season, the Miami Dolphins seemingly lost their way, and weren’t able to build on last year’s 10-6 season. Miami followed up the season-opening victory against the New England Patriots by losing seven straight games – three of which were close defeats – but have gotten back on the right side of the ledger with wins over the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens the past ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Stock#22 Yards#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
Yardbarker

John Elway Reacts To The Von Miller Trade

The Denver Broncos made arguably the biggest move at the NFL trade deadline by sending Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. The former No. 2 overall pick now gets to chase a Super Bowl as the Broncos get some nice draft value in return as they figure out the future of the organization.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy