These were the Twin Cities' top-performing municipal liquor store operators in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota's two biggest cities are among some of the top places for book lovers, according to a new study. Lawn Love ranked the 200 biggest cities in the United States based on access to public libraries, bookstores, free libraries, book clubs, and events. Minneapolis was ranked the 16th best city and St. Paul took the 53rd spot. Notably, Minneapolis was ranked as second in terms of the most "Little Free Libraries." Seattle, Washington is first in that category. Pasadena, California was ranked as the best city in the United States for book lovers, while Sunrise Manor, Nevada came in last place. To read more about the study and to view the full list of rankings, click here.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO