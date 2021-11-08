CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These were the Twin Cities' top-performing municipal liquor store operators in 2020

By Brianna Kelly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlcoholic beverage sales skyrocketed in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Unsurprisingly, that translated to record-breaking profits for Minnesota's city-owned liquor operators. Net profits for all operations totaled $36 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 29.2%, from the amount generated in 2019, according to the Minnesota State Auditor's 2020 analysis of...

