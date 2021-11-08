CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thousands of tons of COVID-related plastic could end up in the ocean

By Alison Bosman
earth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has generated more than eight million tons of plastic waste since its start, most of it single-use plastic for personal protective purposes. This is according to a new model, developed by researchers at the Nanjing University in China. A portion of this plastic will end up...

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Ocean Cleaning Voyages Could Be Powered By The Plastic They Collect

Plastic collected from the ocean could be converted to oil, and a study of the idea suggests conversion should be onboard, powering the ship and creating a circular economy. The alternative of bringing the plastic to land for conversion to fuel is less efficient, a new study has found, despite the economies of scale of land-based conversion plants.
ENVIRONMENT
KTSA

57 million pounds of pandemic-related plastics polluting the ocean

The world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half, and a new study shows that in the process, Earth’s oceans have become far more polluted with waste from discarded masks, gloves and other protective items. “The recent COVID-19 pandemic has led to an...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#Oceans#Plastic Pollution#Covid#Plastic Waste#The Nanjing University#European#Nanjing University#Uc San Diego
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Everyday plastics can pollute, leaching thousands of chemicals

Bits of plastic litter the world. It’s become a big and growing problem from the depths of the ocean to Arctic glaciers and even European mountain peaks. Much research has lately focused on how plastic products in the environment break down into smaller pieces and where those bits wind up. But two new studies find it’s not just the plastic pieces that pose a problem. Intact plastics can release pollution — tens of thousands of chemicals. And those pollutants likely end up in water and food, those studies now conclude.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fast Company

Solving the ocean plastic crisis: corporate action is essential, but more is needed

As a long-time scuba diver and “adventurer at heart,” Fisk Johnson, the Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, recalls the tipping point of his awareness of the ocean plastics crisis. On a dive in the seemingly pristine waters of the Darwin Islands with marine biologist Sylvia Earle, Johnson tested the waters for microplastics. In just a mere 10 gallons of seawater, they were shocked by what they discovered: “Hundreds of pieces [of plastic], ranging from blue and white fibers to perfectly spherical microbeads and plastic shards—you name it, it was in there.”
ENVIRONMENT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Global pandemic produced tons of plastic waste, study says

BEIJING — The coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant increase in plastic waste worldwide. According to an estimate, around 8.4 million tons of plastic waste in 193 countries have been generated by the pandemic up to August, as researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences write in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Generated 8.4 Million Tons Of Plastic Waste So Far

There are two major things going on at the moment: the planet is melting, and everybody on it has spent the last two years getting sick. It turns out those two huge problems have combined to make another problem that threatens to undermine our progress in tackling both. Between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of August 2021, around 8.4 million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste has been added to humanity’s already staggering collective plastic trash pile. Demand for personal protective equipment has led to legislation against single-use plastics being paused or withdrawn, and there’s set to be 11 million tons of marine life-injuring, penguin-killing, and potentially even COVID-19-spreading plastic waste discarded across the planet by the end of the year, with 34,000 tons making it to the ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
WebMD

Millions of Tons of COVID Masks, Gloves Will End Up in Oceans

TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While the lockdowns of the pandemic may have done the planet's atmosphere a favor, a new study predicts that discarded masks, gloves and face shields will add more than 25,000 tons of plastic waste to the world's oceans. Researchers from Nanjing University's School...
ENVIRONMENT
MedPage Today

The Plastic Deluge: 8 Million Tons of Waste From COVID-19

COVID-19 has resulted in over 8 million tons of mismanaged plastic waste around the world as of August, researchers reported. Nearly 90% of the excess plastic waste generated during the pandemic came from hospitals. Only 7.6% is from individual PPE (personal protective equipment) usage and 4.7% from packaging, according to modeling estimates by atmospheric scientist Yanxu Zhang, PhD, of Nanjing University in China, and colleagues.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Staggering amount of wastewater impacts coastal ecosystems

New research using high resolution mapping technology looks at the global impact of wastewater on coastal ecosystems. The study, carried out by scientists at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), was just published in the journal PLOS ONE. Human sewage can spread disease from bacteria as well as introduce...
AGRICULTURE
cbslocal.com

Millions Of Pounds Of PPE Waste Has Ended Up In Our Oceans

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds the battle against COVID-19 produced 8.4 million tons of plastic trash. From that, 57 million pounds of everyday personal protective equipment (PPE) ended up in the seas. Add to that more...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Ocean Plastic Playing Cards

MOOP (Made of Ocean Plastic) is a new label from Big Potato that helps to put ocean waste to good use in the form of products like ocean plastic playing cards. The environmentally friendly playing cards were created with the aid of Waste2Wear over the course of 16 months. Made...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy