Milwaukee Health Department starts vaccine clinics at schools, focusing on 5-11 year olds

George Betette came down the front steps of Hartford University School practically jumping for joy. He was one of many young kids to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic hosted by the Milwaukee Health Department.

"It was great! I loved it!" George said about getting the shot.

His sister, Coraline, was also happy to get her first dose saying, "It feels like we're a little bit safer with the vaccine."

Monday was the first day of a series of vaccine clinics at schools that the health department has planned. For the next two and a half weeks, clinics are scheduled at various schools across the city. The health department partnered with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), Seton Catholic Schools and Children's Wisconsin to make the clinics possible.

According to MPS, since July of this year 448 school staff and nearly 1,600 students have contracted COVID-19.

"One of the tenants of community health and public health is to bring the services to where the people are, and for children and families," said Milwaukee Health Dept. Medical Director Heather Paradis.

The health department plans to make a second round of visits after Thanksgiving to administer second doses.

While the focus of the clinics is to get newly eligible 5-11 year old kids vaccinated, the clinics aren't just for kids. Officials said along with the pediatric doses, adult doses of the vaccine are available as well. Everyone in the family can also get their flu shot at the clinic.

Coraline and George's mom, Amanda Betette, said getting her kids vaccinated was like a big sigh of relief.

"I was thrilled because it's just been a really challenging time," Amanda said. "Just sending them to school has been so hard. Everyday thinking about if somebody in their class get sick, I'm going to have to take off work indefinitely, not to mention them being sick."

Below is a full list of when and where the vaccine clinics will take place over the next few weeks:

Monday, November 8

· Hartford University School

2227 E. Hartford Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Townsend Public School

3360 N. Sherman Boulevard

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9

· Marshall High School

4141 N. 64th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· St. Margaret Mary

3950 N. 92nd Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10

· Brown Street Academy

2029 N. 20th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

2400 W. Villard Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

· Catholic East Holy Rosary

2038 N. Bartlett Avenue

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 11

· Our Lady Queen of Peace

233 W. Euclid Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Longfellow Public School

1021 S. 21st Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, November 12

· Barack Obama High School

5075 N. Sherman Boulevard

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Kilbourn Public School

5354 N. 68th Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 15

· St. Roman

1810 W. Bolivar Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· St. Rafael

2251 S. 31st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16

· UWM Union

2200 E. Kenwood Boulevard

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

· Northwest Catholic

7140 N. 41st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

· St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

341 E. Norwich Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

2400 W. Villard Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 18

· St. Charles Borromeo

3100 W. Parnell Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Victory K8 & Italian Immersion School

2222 W. Henry Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, November 19

· Allen-Field Elementary

730 W. Lapham Boulevard

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Prince of Peace

1114 S. 25th Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, November 22

· Bethune Academy

1535 N. 35th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· St. Catherine

2647 N. 51st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23

· LaFollette Public School

3239 N. 9th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Benjamin Franklin Elementary

2308 W. Nash Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

