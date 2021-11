Rademacher came under fire on Sunday after he shared in his Instagram Story a screen-grabbed tweet that misgendered and cast aspersion on a trans woman, and identified her as a member of “ClownTown.” On Monday, he issued an apology where he sort of apologized. But The Wrap reports that Rademacher had already departed General Hospital before the transphobic tweet controversy. "Ingo Rademacher exited General Hospital an unspecified amount of time ago following his anti-vax protesting, though news of his departure was not made public until Monday, after he shared a transphobic tweet the day before," reports The Wrap's Jennifer Maas, adding that his already-shot episodes will continue to air.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO