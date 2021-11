Water service has been restored to customers in east Emporia following an early morning water main break Thursday. According to Public Works Director Dean Grant, a hole developed in an 8-inch line just before 7 am Thursday morning in the 800 block of Weaver. Grant says crews were able to isolate the line, place a clamp on it and restore service to customers in the area.

