CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Woman reveals how she almost lost leg from spin class

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtqGy_0cqP2wZ300

A woman has described her experience of nearly losing her leg after developing a potentially fatal medical condition called rhabdomyolysis from a spin class .

In October, Kaelyn Franco, who goes by the username @ kofranco_ on TikTok , uploaded a video to the app, in which she described her experience with the medical condition following her first-ever spin class.

In the video, Franco began by showing a photo she’d taken immediately after her spin class of what she thought was her bulging leg muscles, with the caption reading: “Not me thinking I gained muscle doing a spin class.”

The video then transitioned to a photo of Franco lying in a hospital bed, which she captioned: “Not me almost losing my leg and life the next day.”

According to a post shared to Instagram, Franco participated in the spin class on 15 September, with the 23-year-old explaining that, as someone who played sports her whole life, she found it “very strange” that her legs “immediately buckled” when she got off the bike.

She also explained in the post that, following the class, she immediately “knew something was wrong,” despite her cousins initially dismissing her fears.

By the next night, Franco said she was “crying in pain,” and so went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a potentially fatal medical condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood, according to the CDC .

@kofranco_

Like for part 2 #greenscreen #rhabdomyolysis #spinclass #compartmentsyndrome #fitness #fyp

♬ lol im famous - Trixisye

In the Instagram post, Franco revealed that the condition turned into acute compartment syndrome and that her doctors had to perform emergency surgery to remove the muscle that was breaking down in her bloodstream to save her leg and her life.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kaelyn Franco (@kofranco_)

In a series of follow-up videos shared to TikTok, Franco recalled how she’d initially thought that her pain following her spin class was just soreness, but ultimately decided to go to the hospital after the pain worsened severely.

According to Franco, while she was released from the hospital after a week, she is still not able to walk or perform a number of activities by herself, and she is in “pain every single day”.

However, in one of the videos, she explained that she did not share her experience to dissuade people from working out, but rather to educate her TikTok viewers about the potential risks.

“I am not here to prevent people from working out or to sway people away from spin classes and exercising and all of that, more so I want to shed light to a topic that’s not really known about, not really talked about and it’s important to be cautious of these things because there is a big prevalence in spin classes lately,” Franco said.

According to a 2017 study , it is not uncommon for spin class participants to develop the condition, with researchers reporting at least 46 cases of rhabdo after a spin class - 42 of which were associated with a person’s first-ever spin class.

The 23-year-old also acknowledged that she developed the condition even despite ensuring she was hydrated and had warmed up before the intense exercise class.

“I hydrated, I stretched, I’m active and this still happened to me,” she said.

However, on Instagram, Franco also acknowledged how “lucky” and “grateful” she feels that she survived the medical ordeal.

“Although my leg will never be the same and I’ll have lifelong complications from this, I am lucky and I am so grateful. I am alive and my leg was saved,” she wrote.

In one of her TikTok videos, Franco also encouraged her followers to “always always listen to your body if anything feels off”.

@kofranco_

Reply to @anadigaur2 Spin Class Dangers Part 3 ‼️ #rhabdomyolysis #fyp #spinclass

♬ original sound - KAELYN

The Independent has contacted Franco for comment.

Comments / 24

Related
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spin Class#Cdc#The Spin#Leg Muscles#Kofranco
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Tammy Slaton Decides to Leave Her Food Addiction Rehab After Hitting 631 Lbs.: 'I'm Homesick'

After eight weeks in rehab for her food addiction, Tammy Slaton is making progress, but she starts to worry the staff when she says she's thinking of leaving early. The 35-year-old star of 1000-Lb. Sisters came to the rehab center at 689 lbs., and her doctor gave her a goal of losing 100 lbs. before she went home. In this exclusive clip from the show's premiere on Monday, Slaton is "nervous" as she weighs in for her eight-week check-in.
FITNESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman nearly loses leg after spin class led to dissolved muscles

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman nearly lost her left leg after developing a dangerous muscle condition after a spin class. Kaelyn Franco, 23, of Waltham, said she nearly had to have her leg amputated after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, “Today” reported. Franco said she needed surgery after enduring severe pain and swelling, and that doctors had to cut open her leg to relieve the pressure, the website reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
InspireMore

Designer Secretly Alters Bride’s Gown And The Reason Why Has Everyone Crying.

There’s a reason why you can always find at least one person with extra tissues on hand at a wedding — they’re for special moments exactly like this one. Barbie Blank (also known as Kelly Kelly in WWE) had a whole team of people ensuring that her big day would go perfectly, but there was one important person who couldn’t make it: her dad, who had passed away years before. Not having him there was heartbreaking, so Barbie’s wedding dress designer, Ryan Patros, secretly made an alteration to her gown.
APPAREL
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Video of Blind Man Marrying Woman in Tactile Dress So He Could Feel Her Beauty Goes Viral

Already a self-described Paralympic athlete, musician, motivational speaker, skater and surfer, the prolific Anthony S. Ferraro added one more title to the list: husband. The content creator, who is blind, recently took to social media and shared footage from his wedding to Kelly Anne Ferraro. The video highlighted key moments from the special day and included one notable detail—the bride's "tactile" wedding dress. The clip has received an outpouring of support on TikTok, racking up over 520,000 views and 100,000 likes, plus thousands of comments.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bored Panda

50 Tragic Hair Accidents, As Shared In This Online Community (New Pics)

From star-studded celebrities to regular bamboo-munching Pandas like us, many of us have been there—praying that our hair regrows faster, cuz the haircut we just got is so horrendous, we’re ashamed to leave the house. Hide the mirrors, get out your hats, things are going to be difficult for a while.
HAIR CARE
People

23-Year-Old Nearly Needed Her Leg Amputated After a Spin Class Left Her with Rhabdomyolysis

A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman narrowly avoided needing her leg amputated after she developed a life-threatening condition during a spin class. Kaelyn Franco is a longtime athlete who played soccer and softball in high school and continued with athletics in college. In September, a friend recommended that the recent graduate give spin class a try, and she took her first one on Sept. 15.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

The Independent

332K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy