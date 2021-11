Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Last night, the Kings put an end to the Maple Leafs’ winning streak and continued their own which is now up to 5. Meanwhile the Canadiens have had a couple of days to regroup since their latest defeat, but it’s hard to see their situation as anything but doom and gloom right now. On the ice, this team seems to be agonizing and off it, every day brings its lot of bad news health wise. Dominique Ducharme has already confirmed that Jonathan Drouin won’t be playing tonight and that both Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson’s presence is doubtful.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO