CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

‘Welcome Home To Planet Earth’: 4 Space Station Astronauts Safely Return In SpaceX Capsule

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) — “Welcome home to planet Earth!” A SpaceX crew has safely returned to Earth. Their Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola late Monday night. Now the four-member crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
ASTRONOMY
cbslocal.com

Chabot Space & Science Center Reopens With ‘The NASA Experience’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Astronauts make reaching for the stars look easy. But the truth is science and space exploration are about trying, testing, making mistakes and trying again. “The NASA Experience,” a new exhibition at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, captures the spirit of research and discovery...
OAKLAND, CA
WFLA

SpaceX launches 53 satellites in Starlink Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites Saturday morning as part of its Starlink Mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. According to SpaceX, the spacecraft used in the launch is the Falcon 9, the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight. The-two stage rocket has completed a total of 126 launches […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
San Angelo LIVE!

To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Kimbrough
Person
Akihiko Hoshide
Person
Megan Mcarthur
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Planet Earth#Space Junk#Cbsmiami#Ap#The Coast Guard#Mission Control#Russian
industryglobalnews24.com

SpaceX Capsule arrives at the International Space Station

Four astronauts have arrived at the International Space Station and they have begun their six-month science mission. Their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is docked with the orbiting laboratory. Out of the four astronauts three of them are from NASA and one of the astronauts is from the European Space Agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
France
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy