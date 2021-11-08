Ashtabula County players earn first-team all-district honors

Multiple Ashtabula County players have earned first-team all-Northeast Lakes District first-eam honors in their respective division.

The team as selected by district media members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

In Division II, Lakeside seniors Sam Petros and Morgan Bish were selected on the offensive and defensive lines.

Petros, a 6-foot-2, 286-pound tackle, led the way for a Dragon offense to run for 2,757 yards in the 2021 season. He broke his own record of 71 knockdowns this season.

Petros, who graded out at 92 percent this season, started 39 games in his Lakeside career.

On the other side of the ball, Bish recorded 73 total tackles, including 13 for loss, with six hurries and six sacks this season. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown against Geneva. Bish set a school record with 192 productivity points.

Troy Peterson led the way in the county in Division IV.

The Edgewood senior had 85 tackles, including 17 for loss, with nine sacks to post first-team all-district honors.

In Division V, Jefferson's Grant Hitchcock and Conneaut's Zack Rice and Jason Herd notched first-team Northeast Lakes District accolades.

Hitchcock, a junior, passed for 114 of 199 for 1,423 yards with eight touchdowns and ran 126 times for 1,010 yards and 14 scores from the quarterback position.

Rice, a junior running back, led the county with rushing this season at 1,046 yards. He averaged 6.97 yards per attempt and tallied 17 TDs.

Rice also collected 27 receptions for 470 yards and seven scores. He picked up 1,516 total yards with 24 total TDs.

At linebacker, Herd, a senior, registered 84 tackles, including 15 for loss, with three forced fumbles, three pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures and two blocked kicks.

Pymatuning Valley placed five players on the Division VI first-team all-district team.

The group included seniors James McCulloch, Robert Verba and Devin Ray and freshmen Ryan Croston and Ty Vickery.

McCulloch, a three-year starter at right tackle, helped pave the way for the Lakers to rush for more than 200 yards per game this season.

Verba was a versatile player on offense. He rushed for 624 yards and had 412 receiving with 10 total TDs. Verba garnered first-team all-district honors at receiver.

Ray, a running back, rushed for 685 yards, averaging 6.5 per attempt, with nine TDs and six, 2-point conversions.

On defense, Croston, a cornerback, had 72 tackles, with two for loss, three interceptions, seven pass break-ups and one fumble recovery.

Vickery, a linebacker, posted 98.5 total tackles, including one for loss, with 1.5 sacks, one pass break-ups and one fumble recovery.

In DVII, St. John seniors Devyn Mercilliott and Tyler Cathcart were first-team all-district on defense.

Mercilliott, a defensive end, paced the county with 106 total tackles, including six for loss. He also attained one sack and two fumble recoveries. One of the fumbles was returned for a TD.

A defensive back, Cathcart had 71 total tackles with one fumble recovery.

Honorable mention choices included: Lakeside seniors Garrette Siebeneck and A.J. Raffa and junior J’Shon, Sanders in DII; Geneva seniors Brady Peet, Wyatt Fuduric, Clayton Queen in DIII; Edgewood senior Izaiah Harris and Cody Estok and sophomore Seth Enos; Conneaut seniors Chase Carpenter, Nick Osborne and Robert Hagstrom; Jefferson juniors Trent Hodge, Wade Woodworth and Sam Discher; Grand Valley junior Nathan Boiarski, sophomore Robert Rogers and senior DJ Webb; PV seniors Andrew Root, Jimmy Thomas and Hunter Smith in VI and St. John sophomore Jeff Watson.

Also, Madison placed sophomore Carson Alley and junior Cole Sundquist on the DII honorable mention team.

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Christian Ramos, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Running back: E.J. Taylor, Solon, 5-10, 195, Jr.; Anthony Gentile, Strongsville, 5-9, 218, Sr.; Receiver: Andrew Palos, Elyria, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Joel Kpassou, Solon, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Michael Norwood, Mentor, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Line: Blake Miller, Strongsville, 6-6, 315, Sr.; Maurice Hamilton, Cleveland Heights, 6-3, 330, Sr.; Jacob Addis, Lorain, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Alexander Lowery, Elyria, 6-0, 265, Sr.; Joe Lavelle, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Athlete: DeAngelo Borders, Berea-Midpark, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Kicker: Zeb Eldridge, Cleveland St Ignatius, 6-2, 175, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Michael Kilbane, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-4, 245, Jr.; Brenan Vernon, Mentor, 6-5, 260, Jr.; Jakob Oldenburg, Solon, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Peter Chalhoub, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Linebackerd: Isaiah Johnson, Elyria, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Zyion Freer-Brown, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Tommy Dunn, Shaker Heights, 6-6, 215, Sr.; Wilson Jackson, Cleveland Heights, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Backs: Jumel Lewis, Cleveland Heights, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Devin Johnson, Berea-Midpark, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Griffin Taliak, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Jalen Brown, Elyria, 6-4, 200, Sr.; Athlete: Jaden Gilbert, Elyria, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Punter Matt Moegling, Mentor, 6-1, 170, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: Christian Ramos, Lakewood St. Edward

Defensive player of the year: Jumel Lewis, Cleveland Heights

Coach of the year: Mac Stephens, Cleveland Heights

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Luke Devins, Berea-Midpark, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Running back: Marty Lenehan, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Danny Enovitch, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 188, Sr.; Receiver: Jack Arnold, Berea-Midpark, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Claishon Ivory, Euclid, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Line: Ashton Montgomery, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-2, 290, Sr.; Ethan Bostelman, Mentor, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Giovanni Kennedy, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Romeo Kent, Berea-Midpark, 6-0, 265, Sr.; Brian Keane, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-4, 295, Sr.; Athlete: Evan Harper, Mentor, 6-1, 190, Sr., Darreon Fair, Cleveland Heights, 5-11, 165, Jr.; Kicker: Aiden Turos, Euclid, 5-9, 150, Sr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Line: John Sellman, Berea-Midpark, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Wyatt Gedeon, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, 230, Jr.; Chase Smith, Euclid, 6-0, 240, Jr.; Ashawn Sims, Cleveland Heights, 6-4, 215, Sr.; Linebacker: Collin Orosz, Mentor, 5-11, 205, Jr.; Ryan Merrill, Euclid, 5-11, 225, Jr.; Travell Wright, Cleveland Heights, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Chris Aerni Cleveland St. Ignatius, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Backs: Joel Castleberry, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Jasir Lucky, Elyria, 6-0, 172, Jr.; Chris Finucan, Mentor, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Michael Harrison, Mentor, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Athlete: Robert Gonzalez, Lorain, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Punter: Ben Lavelle, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-4, 195, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Berea-Midpark: Ser Charles Spiva,; Cleveland Heights: Owen Bisker, Justin Biggom, Jalen White, Elijah Fowlkes, Raphael Adams; Cleveland St. Ignatius: Will Robinson, Max Palinski; Elyria: Lance Glover, Evan Troutman, Anthony Tipton, Marki Boone, Jasir Lucky, Steven Witherspoon, Noah Fox, Emery Horton, Cameron Edwards; Euclid: Deonte Rucker, Jakobi Laster; Lakewood St. Edward: Dwight “C.J.” Harvey, Rayshawn Manning, Matt Oudeman, Dontez Howard, Jack Riley, Connor Goodall, Jackson Miller, Richard Wolverton, Benjamin Roebuck; Lorain: Damarion Rivera, Robert Gonzalez, Jaelon Delaine, Noah Smith, Ter’von Williams, Naevon Wright; Mentor: Danny Call, Jacob Snow, Caleb Pohto, Kadyn Burkholder; Shaker Heights: Muhammad Cook, Ayden King, Hasim Rashid, Jaden Lewis, Adam Diaz; Solon: Markell Green, Chase Johnson; Strongsville: Andrew Hudak, Michael Novak, Colin Van Rooy, C.J. Young.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Sam DeTillio, Avon, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Running back: Kentrell Marks, Parma Heights Valley Forge, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Jakorion Caffey, Avon, 5-10, 190, So.; Rocco Conti, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, 180, Jr.; Receiver: Connor Awad, Grafton Midview, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Tim Conwell, Avon, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Line: Ryan Baer, Eastlake North, 6-8, 330; Luke Hamilton, Avon, 6-6, 280, So.; Joe Lubertozzi, Avon Lake, 6-1, 262, Sr.; Sam Petros, Ashtabula Lakeside, 6-2, 286; Dominic Rivera, Olmsted Falls, 6-7, 310, Jr.; Athlete: Xavier Balson, North Olmsted, 6-2, 187, Jr.; Kicker: Nathanial Vakos, Avon, 6-1, 190, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Tico Jones, Lakewood, 6-6, 265, Sr.; Avery Viancourt, Avon Lake, 6-1, 176, Jr.; Morgan Bish, Ashtabula Lakeside, 5-10, 212, Sr.; Gavin Beasley, North Olmsted, 5-10, 195, Jr.; Linebacker: Derell Bedingfield Jr., Cleveland Benedictine, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Tyler Smith, Grafton Midview, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Zadan Abuhamdeh, North Royalton, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Matt Rose, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Backs: Jamal Sumlin, Cleveland Rhodes, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Ryan Ptatek, Avon, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Jake Elly, Painesville Riverside, 5-11, 165, Jr.; Pierden Pepe, Avon Lake, 5-11, 165, Jr.; Athlete: Marvin Conkle Cleveland Benedictine, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Punter: Owen Wiley, Avon Lake, 5-11, 165, Sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rocco Conti, Olmsted Falls

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tico Jones, Lakewood

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Bors, Painesville Riverside

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: CeeJay Yarboro, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-0 175, Sr.; Running back: Hakeem Quran, Lakewood, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Tanelle Rose, Brush, 6-0, 185, So.; Edward Robinson III, Maple Heights, 5-11, 195, Jr.; Receiver: Jared Kelley, North Olmsted, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Brandon Boyd, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-0, 173, Jr.; Line: Kirk Doskocil, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Dante Ciulli, North Royalton, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Alex Azre, Willoughby South, 6-2, 275, Jr.; Nick Messenger, Painesville Riverside, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Anthony Illiano, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-3, 280, Jr.; Athlete: Jake DePaul, Avon Lake, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Charlie Ciolek, Olmsted Falls, 6-4, 185, Sr.; Kicker: Kaiden Koch, Grafton Midview, 6-0, 185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Alejandro Castro, Parma, 6-2, 240, Jr.; Austin Mitchell, Avon, 6-1, 247, Jr.; Dain Bartlebaugh, North Ridgeville, 6-5, 275, Sr; Angel Jiminian, Westlake, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Linebacker: Jason Ryan, Painesville Riverside, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Luke Dieckman, Olmsted Falls, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Trevor Norman, Avon, 6-0, 188, Sr.; Ira Sampson, Willoughby South, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Back: Keegan Rudduck, Avon Lake, 6-0, 155, Jr.; Damari Williams, Brush, 6-0,170, Jr.; Torre Weatherspoon, Amherst Steele, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Jumerious Hope, Cleveland Rhodes, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Athlete: Dom Tromba, Painesville Riverside, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Gavin Ehrhardt, Avon, 5-11, 215, Jr.; Punter: Isiah Fox, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-0, 160, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashtabula Lakeside: Garrette Siebeneck, A.J. Raffa, J’Shon, Sanders; Amherst Steele: RJ Morales, Mark Poalson; Avon: Ethan Holbrook, Graham McDougle, Amin Abdul, Dylan Hergenroeder, Joe Roesch; Avon Lake: Sam Fedders, Brady Shildwachter, Nate Schillinger; Cleveland Benedictine: Duane Jackson, James Phillips, Frankie Boscarello, Antonio Patterson, Ryan Konyecsni, Kareem Jennings, Joe McDonnell, Christian Cora; Cleveland John Hay: George Beard, Marcus Franklin, Tommie Murray, Stanley Turpin, Malik Walker; Cleveland John Marshall: Tavion Jackson, Jaylin Cook; Cleveland Rhodes: Ty Shawn Lane, Victor Pratts, Dion Floyd, Calvin Gore, Lavar Johnson, Ronald Hillman; Bedford: Raymell Hester, Daniel Lymon, Joseph Stokes, Jaylon Clark; Eastlake North: Curtis Thomas, Mo Morgan, Reon'tae Lowery; Garfield Heights: Reggie Byarse III; Grafton Midview: Josh Matesic, Kaiden Koch, Marc Reed, Mason Kucera, Nick Skolnicki, Jaedon Matias, Bryce Newton, Zach Roemer; Hunting Valley University School: Brian Kellon II, Bryce Hodge, Chris Jackson, Alex Weinberg, Jack Cocco, George Minello; Lakewood: Lucas Winters, Brandyn Bates; Lyndhurst Brush: Alfred Murray, Maliek Williams, Lamour Barrett, Jahi Hairston, Matt Monah; Madison: Carson Alley, Cole Sundquist; Maple Heights: Dave Miller, Bryshaun Haskin, Christian Edge; Mayfield: Devin Sperling, Nathan Moon, Nick Biega; North Olmsted: Jaeden Roman; North Ridgeville: Dom Farago, Konstantino Thrasivoulou; North Royalton: Patrick McDonnell, Logan Woodmancy, Ryan Lipchek, Sayed Abuhamdeh; Olmsted Falls: Brenden Corrigan, Adam Varga, Danny Reiser, Sean Hollenbeck, Colin Simon, Nate Urry, Michael Candow; Painesville Riverside: Sean Kerwood, Collin Fairbanks, A.J. Adams, A.J. Moore, Henry Busch; Parma: Logan Ziol, Tyler Germ; Parma Heights Valley Forge: Eddie Starks, Josh Engel, John Jones; Parma Normandy: Matt Dunn; Westlake: Will Ostrowski, Arrington Taylor, Sam Prexta, Josh Bauer, Cooper Rummel; Willoughby South: Bryce Figler, Ryan Dondrea, Jayden Searcy, Colin Quinlan, TreVion Barrow, Alec Vittori, Dom Vittori, Tyrone Singleton.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Rick Coleman Jr., Painesville Harvey, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Running back: Sean Patrick, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-10, 175, So.; Marquise Hall, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-10, 175, So.; Sean Carr, Chardon, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Receiver: Torry Stazzone, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Tyshawn Vance, Painesville Harvey, 5-9, 155, So.; Tight end: Alex McDonald, Chardon, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Line: Cale Doyle, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-3, 295, Sr.; Brandon Wilson, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-4, 265, Sr.; Luca Gasbarrino, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Aidan Ischay, Chardon, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Aiden Andrako, Rocky River, 6-3, 235, Jr.; Athlete: J.P. Germano, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Kicker: Joey DiLalla, Chesterland West Geauga, 5-10, 170, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Connor Preisel, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-3, 245, Sr.; Alex Kisley, Chardon, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Austin Pascoe, Chesterland West Geauga, 5-11, 195, Jr.; Josh Grambo, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-3, 185, So.; Linebacker: Tommy Bebie, Rocky River, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Ben DiMarco, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Christian Hall, Chardon, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Lucas Sadler, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-4, 245, Sr.; Back: Nathanael Sulka Chardon, 6-4, 205, Sr., Eric Jones Jr., Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Trey Liebhardt, Chardon, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Ryan Moskal, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Lain, 5-8, 166, Sr.; Athlete: Chris Ranallo, Chesterland West Geauga, 5-9, 165 Sr.; Punter: Braedon Spies, Rocky River, 6-2, 185, Sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rick Coleman Jr., Painesville Harvery

DEFENSIVE COACH OF THE YEAR: Tommy Bebie, Rocky River

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mitch Hewitt, Chardon

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Alex Henry, Chardon, 6-3, 195, Jr.; Running back: Kriztion Sanchez, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-11, 220, Jr.; Mark Tomei, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-11, 155, Sr.; Pawie Ault, Bay Village Bay, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Receiver: Will Eppich, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-8, 162, Sr.; Benicio Roman, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Tight end: Stan Hueler, Rocky River, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Line: Trevor Prudhoe, Bay Villlage Bay 6-2, 245, Sr.; Gavin Juodenas, Geneva, 5-11, 205, Sr.; T.J. Altman, Chardon, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Christopher Vance, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-1, 265, Jr.; Stanley Watts, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Athlete: Johnny Bebie, Rocky River, 5-9, 185, Jr.; Kicker: Mack Massad, Rocky River, 5-9, 175, Jr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Nathan Meyers, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Anthony Perry, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Michael Washington, Chardon, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Mason Craycraft, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Linebacker: Matt Urda, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Heath Fetchik, Chardon, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Rocco Perrico, Chardon, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Austin Wondolowski, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Back: Ryan King, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-11, 150, Sr.; Andrew Bruce, Chardon, 5-11, 175, So., Leo Colombi, Chardon, 6-3, 175, So.; Thomas Ware, Cleveland Collinwood, 5-7, 140, Jr.; Athlete: Brendan Spellman, Bay Village Bay, 5-9, 160, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bay Village Bay: Malachi Edgerly, Zach Starowesky, Patrick Lehane, Anthony Tulli, Sean Anthony; Chagrin Falls Kenston: Parker Munday, Lucas Simmons; Chardon: Cooper Felger, Brody Dotson, Adam Jackson, Nathan Tager; Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin: Jacob Koenig, Brian Taylor, Ryan Niksa, Matt Ferrell, Gianni Spetic; Chesterland West Geauga: Danny Stewart; Cleveland Collinwood: Gavin Montgomery, Ghivon Montgomery, Demarcus Montgomery; Cleveland East Tech: Malike Bennett, D’Anthony Harper, Jordon Huff; Cleveland John F. Kennedy: JahMire Bell, DeShaud Francis, Jeremiah Jacobs; Cleveland Lincoln West: Jemante Anderson, Xavier Zeno; Geneva: Brady Peet, Wyatt Fuduric, Clayton Queen; Painesville Harvey: Blaise Collins, Maurice Coffee II, Forrest Smart, Davon Badley; Parma Heights Holy Name: Nate Sinagra, Logan Burden, Andrew Shiban, Nick Kucera, Garret Ellias, Vinny Holbrook, John Kocevar; Parma Padua Franciscan: Jesse Hayes, Devin Shaw-Masonm Michael Harrell Jr., Tyler Tusai; Rocky River: Aidan Coyne, Charlie Sobol, Jackson Hermann, Pat Lange, Evan Merk, Owen Kleckner.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Konner Rodick, LaGrange Keystone, 6-2, 185 Jr.; Running back: Gideon Lampron, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Eddie Lewis, Jr., Rocky River Lutheran West, 5-10, 180, Sr., Donny Hardy, Chagrin Falls, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Receiver: Ryne Shackelford, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 195, Jr.; Damarion Witten, Cleveland Glenville, 6-3, 200, So.; Line: Nick Dalessandro, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, 275, Sr.; Tavareon Sanders, Cleveland Glenville, 6-4, 320, Sr.; Freddie Johnson, Cleveland Glenville, 6-5, 320, So.; Bobby Malinowski, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-2, 293, Sr.; Jacob Marjak, Perry, 6-3, 266, Sr.; Athlete: Kyle Ransom, Oberlin Firelands, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Kicker: Andrew Kirkpatrick, Chagrin Falls, 6-4, 240, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Jadynn Anderson, Perry, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Troy Peterson, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-3, 240, Sr., Sir'Sean Ingram, Cleveland Glenville, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Max Moore, Chagrin Falls, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Linebacker: Ty Howard, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Chris Berthold, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Karson Nail, Sheffield Brookside, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Rocco Hice, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-9, 175, Jr.; Back: Bryce West, Cleveland Glenville, 6-0, 190, So.; Jake Kavcic, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-8, 145, So.; Kenny Grobolsek, Sheffield Brookside, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Malik Davis, Cleveland Glenville, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Athlete: Christian Pataky, LaGrange Keystone, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Punter: Jacob Hite, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-8, 160, So.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gideon Lampron, LaGrange Keystone

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ty Howard, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Gecewich, Perry

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jalen Minter, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Running back: Dominic Johnson, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-5, 155, Jr., Da'Shaun Whatley, Cleveland Glenville, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Aidan Lefelhoc, Perry, 5-10, 186, Sr.; Receiver: Alonte Pryor, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-7, 158, Sr.; Delon Bush, East Cleveland Shaw, 6-2, 175, Jr.; Line: Andrew Bazzone, Chagrin Falls, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Hunter Sebulsky, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-0, 255, Jr.; Owen Kaufman, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Zack Banasik, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-11, 280, Sr.; Tyler Draft, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-3, 310, Sr.; Athlete: Andy Kavcic, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-8, 145, So.; Kicker: Calvin Rowan, Perry, 5-7, 155, Sr..

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Jesse Agee, Cleveland Glenville, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Dimarion Gill, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-3, 205, Fr.; Greg O'Hern, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, 175, So.; Logan Cosiano, Perry, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Linebacker: Da'Vyon Johnson, East Cleveland Shaw, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Zeke Lucas, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-8, 175, So.; Luke Mangini, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-11, 185, So.; Grant Bell, Pepper Pike Orange, 5-10, 215, Sr.; Back: Noah Clarke, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Cole Ettinger, Chagrin Falls, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Gerald Goodwin, Cleveland Glenville, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Keith Colvin, Lorain Clearview, 6-0, 155, So.; Athlete: Jake Montgomery, Sheffield Brookside, 5-11, 170, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashtabula Edgewood: Izaiah Harris, Seth Enos, Cody Estok; Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph: Andre Terry, Amani Powell, Joey Webb, Mac Mulhan, Desmond Kirks, Lamar “Bo” Jackson, Rashawn Black, Devin Hendricks, Dominic Kirks, Lavonte Thornton; Cleveland Glenville: Travion Johnson, Milique Herron, D’Shawntae Jones, Jermaine Foster, Donte Stubbs, Greg Howard, Raphael Williams; Cleveland John Adams: Delontae Cross, Semaj Luke; East Cleveland Shaw: Jha’Meir Pierson; Gates Mills Gilmour Academy: Mick Hopkins, Tommy McCrone, C.J. Johnson, Sam Palumbo, Anders Sorenson, Louka Babic, Dan Jevnikar; Gates Mills Hawken: Terrence Robinson II, Chis Shea, AJ Sands, Jordan Harrison, Danny Grajzl, Josh Lombardo; Lorain Clearview: Terrance Cavin, Ethan Lorenzana, Malcolm Lane, Shea Stowers; Mentor Lake Catholic: Alexis Pacheco, Tyler Seacrist, Danny Morgan, Aidan Fitzgerald, Nick Brandt, Alec Harb, Nick Pisano, Nick Antonelli, T.J. Gibbons, Damen Kelly, Josh Styles; Pepper Pike Orange: Xavier Arnold; Perry: Jerad Allen, Brayden Richards, Brock Sivon; Rocky River Lutheran West: Emmanuel Diaz, Elijah Burns, Keleyon Ravenel, Ja’Marrion Banks, Jonathan Bradley; Sheffield Brookside: Ben Montgomery, Ryan Scott, Aidan McLaughlin, Michael Gomez.

DIVISION V

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Grant Hitchcock, Jefferson Area, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Brady Cook, Elyria Catholic, 6-0, 160, Jr.; Running back: Levi Ellis, Elyria Catholic, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Zack Rice, Conneaut, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Receiver: Gage Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-4, 200, Sr.; Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-7 215, Sr.; Tight end: Pierce Boyd, Kirtland, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Line: George Prusock, Kirtland, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Hayden Gerhart, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Johnathan Withrow, Kirtland, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Zac Hoskins, Brooklyn, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Tommy Rauscher, Elyria Catholic, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Athlete: Rayshon Kennedy, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, 240, Sr.; Kicker: Johnny Raguz, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, Jr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:

Line: Lucas Stoddard, Burton Berkshire, 6-4, 205, Sr.; Travis Merrill, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 240, Jr.; Tyhir Gray, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 180, Jr.; Dakahri Paul, Warrensville Heights, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Linebacker: Mason Rus, Kirtland, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Tony Grasso, Elyria Catholic, 6-0, 215, Jr.; Jason Herd, Conneaut, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Nate Glanc, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Philip LaVerde, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Backs: Jack Budinger, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Will Sayle, Kirtland, 5-11, 170, So.; Tommy Gogolin, Kirtland, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Jack Kuehn, Burton Berkshire, 5-11, 176, Sr.; Athlete: Tavion Thomas, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, 195, Jr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rayshon Kennedy, Cleveland Lutheran East

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mason Rus, Kirtland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tiger LaVerde, Kirtland

HONORABLE MENTION

Brooklyn: Anthony Starr; Burton Berkshire: Josh Brown, Denton Yoder, Hunter Nicholson, Kaige Martin, Ethan McCaskey, Lucas Luoma, Mason Mendolera, Jeremy Bosher, Ethan Bryndal; Cleveland Heights Lutheran East: Dayshaun Bruister, T.J. Naim, Terell Lyons, Bryan Hannah, Jerell Jones, Ronnell Cunningham, Victor Quarles, Angelo Jones, Dayshaun Bruister Jr. Elyria Catholic: Cole Ginley, Aiden Knepshield, Archie Kenny; Fairview Park Fairview: Daniel Grealis, Jason Courtney, David Nemeth; Kirtland: Ramon Lescano, Johnathan Withrow, Philip LaVerde, Daven Patel, Scott Haymer; Warrensville Heights: Josiah Saulters, William Smith Jr., Yusif Abdul-Haqq, Terell Davis, Trejhawn McGee, Sam Filmore; Conneaut: Chase Carpenter, Nick Osborne, Robert Hagstrom, Trent Hodge, Wade Woodworth, Sam Discher, Jefferson; Orwell Grand Valley: Nathan Boiarski, Robert Rogers; DJ Webb.

DIVISION VI

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Andrew Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Running back: Marco Cirigliano, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 170, So.; Zach Czako, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Devin Ray, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Receiver: Jonny Frazier, Oberlin, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Cody Davis, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-4, 170, Sr.; Robert Verba, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Line: Jace Diedrick, Wellington, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Mike Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-2, 275, Sr.; John Avalon, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-1, 265, Sr.; James McCulloch, Andover Pymatuning Valley, Sr. 6-5, 275, Sr.; Athlete: Andre Yarber, Oberlin, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Kicker: Frank Washburn, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-0, 170, Jr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Nick Stopiak, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-6, 280, Sr.; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-5, 225, Jr.; Cayden Sherepita, Wellington, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Kavon Robinson-Carter, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Devan Diedrick, Wellington, 6-3, 230, So.; Linebacker: Drew Unangst, Wellington, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Michael Miles, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Ty Vickery, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-7, 180, Fr.; Tom Reljin, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 190 Sr.; Back: Jon Brasee, Wellington, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Anthony Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-1, 150, Sr.; Ryan Croston, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-9, 165, Fr.; Athlete: Ty Moore, Wellington, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Owen Menge, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, 155, Sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Andre Yarber, Oberlin

DEFENSIVE COACH OF THE YEAR: Cayden Sherepita, Wellington

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Ward, Columbia Station Columbia

HONORABLE MENTION

Andover Pymatuning Valley: Andrew Root, Jimmy Thomas, Hunter Smith; Columbia Station Columbia: Nick Reljin; Garfield Heights Trinity: Ian Anderson, LeJohn Woods; Middlefield Cardinal: Ethan Detweiler, JR Kochy, Logan Strever, Aidan Gallagher, Andrew Tucholski, Max Soltis, Austin Strever, Maclain Robinson; Wellington: Kaleb Taylor, Nathan Patfield.

DIVISION VII

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Michael Tommer, Independence, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Running back: Ryan Krajewski, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Rory Corrigan, Independence, 5-10, 188, Jr.; Receiver: Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-2, 187, Sr.; David Collins, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-3, 153, Jr.; Evan Beacher, Independence, 5-10, 150, Jr.; Line: Will Fazekas, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-2, 250, Jr.; David Jedrzejek, Independence, 6-2, 200 Sr.; Jacob Fovozzo, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-4, 270; Ethan Ciurlik, Independence, 6-0, 270, Jr.; Alex Trusso, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 234, Sr.; Athlete: Luke Torgerson, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 182, Sr.; Kicker: Casey McGhee, Independence, 5-9, 155, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Ryan Hejl, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Angelo Rocco, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Morgan Crist, Independence, 6-1, 197, Sr.; Devyn Mercilliott, Ashtabula St. John, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Linebacker: Ashton Lerz, Independence, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Zak Hambor, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, 195, Jr.; Andy Jakubczak, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Dominic Trusso, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Dillon Knesebeck, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Back: Seth Kucia, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 140, Jr.; Luke Pascarella, Independence, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Maverick Piotrowski, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-0, 180, So.; Tyler Cathcart, Ashtabula St. John, 6-1, 162, Sr..

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyle Zygmunt, Independence

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashton Lerz, Independence

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Adams, Independence

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashtabula St. John: Jeff Watson; Cuyahoga Heights: Colin Deka, Francis Connors, Jason Meadwell.