House Republicans see repeat of 2010 red wave building for 2022

This week, reality struck back against Democratic electoral utopianism. Since 2012, Democrats have been convinced that a new, durable, near-unbeatable political coalition was in the making: a coalition largely composed of college-educated white voters, women, younger Americans and racial minorities. This coalition would overtake the demographically shrinking “old, white majority” and win victory after victory. As Ruy Teixeira and John Halpin wrote for the Center for American Progress in the aftermath of President Barack Obama’s re-election, “Obama’s strong progressive majority — built on a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, cross-class coalition in support of an activist ... is real and growing and it reflects the face and beliefs of the United States in the early part of the 21st Century.” CAP called this new strategy “the culmination of a decades-long project to build an electorally viable and ideologically coherent progressive coalition in national politics.”
Comments / 0