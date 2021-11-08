CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Republicans see repeat of 2010 red wave building for 2022

By David M. Drucker, Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Republicans are targeting a mammoth 70 Democratic districts as they look to run a replay of 2010, when the party netted 63 seats in midterm elections on its way to recapturing the majority in a historic electoral swing. In a memorandum issued exactly one year before Election Day,...

Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Buffalo News

A red wave? Once Democratic strongholds, suburban towns go Republican

Republicans haven't controlled the West Seneca Town Board since the year Medicaid and Medicare were established, the first U.S. space walk occurred and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" premiered. Since 1965, in other words. But in heavily Democratic strongholds, the GOP slates gained a number of Democratic votes last week, and...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
chimesnewspaper.com

Is there a red wave on the horizon?

Most Americans are not politically extreme. However, when reading mainstream media or during passionate debates with family members who refuse to listen to other perspectives, politics can seem extreme. The past few years were particularly politically polarizing—from presidential candidates to pandemic mandates. A recent study from the Pew Research Center reveals that most Americans want political reform.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Local Democrats warn party members of growing Republican wave

The Democrats of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, felt the red wave building over the summer when frustrated parents filled school board meetings to complain about masking requirements and an academic theory on systemic racism that wasn't even taught in local schools. They realized the wave was growing when such concerns, fueled...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Shapiro: The red wave and the Democratic suicide strategy

This week, reality struck back against Democratic electoral utopianism. Since 2012, Democrats have been convinced that a new, durable, near-unbeatable political coalition was in the making: a coalition largely composed of college-educated white voters, women, younger Americans and racial minorities. This coalition would overtake the demographically shrinking “old, white majority” and win victory after victory. As Ruy Teixeira and John Halpin wrote for the Center for American Progress in the aftermath of President Barack Obama’s re-election, “Obama’s strong progressive majority — built on a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, cross-class coalition in support of an activist ... is real and growing and it reflects the face and beliefs of the United States in the early part of the 21st Century.” CAP called this new strategy “the culmination of a decades-long project to build an electorally viable and ideologically coherent progressive coalition in national politics.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Republicans Aim to Repeat Youngkin's Schools Tactic in 2022 Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hoping to retake both houses of Congress in elections a year from now, Republicans plan to follow a strategy Glenn Youngkin used to win Virginia's governor's race, making schools the front line in U.S. culture wars, several lawmakers said on Wednesday. Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group Inc...
EDUCATION
thenewjournalandguide.com

The Red Wave Hits Virginia

Republicans have been declared the Commonwealth’s next Governor and Lt. Governor in an upset victory on November 2 that left Democrats stunned on Wednesday morning. Another surprise: as of press time, the Democrats were still fighting for wins and may emerge in a tie with the GOP as Republicans picked up seats in the State House of Delegates.
NORFOLK, VA
MySanAntonio

Reeling Democrats see threat to House and Senate control as Republicans crack their 2020 coalition

WASHINGTON - Democrats reeling from the party's showing in Virginia on Tuesday night were sharply critical of its direction and agenda - already the subject of months of infighting on Capitol Hill - concluding it was a drag on candidates in this year's elections and threatened to devastate their efforts to hold on to the House and Senate next year.
U.S. POLITICS

