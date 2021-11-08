Vivid Impact is on the move: Company announces department expansion, personnel changes

Guy Parker is the General Manager at Charter Construction Group. He oversees operations of the company’s residential and remediation businesses in metro Phoenix. Guy Parker has been a construction professional for over 30 years as a General Contractor and key team member with several companies. Guy’s background includes owning his own company for more than a decade before joining the Charter/R2 Team in 2015. Guy also served as a regional vendor manager for Opendoor and national vendor manager and recruiter for Charter Home Alliance and Greencraft Interiors. His responsibilities include customer service, extensive project management, business development, national recruiting, training new contractors and vendors, evaluation and estimating projects, and most recently as the General Manager of Operations. Prior to Guy becoming a leader in the construction industry, he was a Law Enforcement Officer in various roles including Public Information, School Resource, and Investigations.
Comments / 0