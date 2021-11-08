CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivid Impact is on the move: Company announces department expansion, personnel changes

By Sara Riner – Vivid Impact
Cover picture for the articleOver the last four years, Vivid Impact, a leading graphic communications business headquartered in Louisville, has been developing agency capabilities by acquiring top talent and expanding its creative, technology and production offerings. The company has recently announced several strategic business changes as well as a newly defined executive leadership...

WANE-TV

RV company plans Ligonier expansion

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle manufacturer is planning a northeastern Indiana expansion that the company says could mean 500 new jobs over the next few years. Elkhart-based Forest River RV announced this past week it has purchased three industrial park buildings in the Noble County city of Ligonier.
LIGONIER, IN
NWI.com

RV company plans northeastern Indiana expansion

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle manufacturer is planning a northeastern Indiana expansion that the company says could mean 500 new jobs over the next few years. Elkhart-based Forest River RV announced this past week it has purchased three industrial park buildings in the Noble County city of Ligonier. The company plans to use the site an IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts and service center.
INDIANA STATE
bizjournals

Global scientific giant picks Orange County, Mebane for $190M facility with 200 new jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is adding to its North Carolina operations with a capital investment of least $192.5 million in Orange County. The company announced Friday it will build a manufacturing facility in Mebane as part of its $192.5 million federal contract to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "to ensure domestic supply of critically needed laboratory pipette tips."
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
bizjournals

Troutman-based manufacturer C.R. Onsrud to expand its Iredell County operations

A longtime manufacturer in Troutman is expanding there once again. On Nov. 10, the Troutman Town Council approved an economic development incentive grant for C.R. Onsrud Inc., which is planning a $17.2 million expansion. The company would add 25 new jobs by the end of 2023 at an average annual wage of $51,130, the Iredell Economic Development Corp. announced.
ECONOMY
fox4now.com

Facebook Company Announcement

Two things have become clear over the past year: we should prize the moments when we can be together with one another; and when that is not physically possible, we can turn to the digital world to help us feel connected. But for all of the progress we’ve made, there’s...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

K.T.G. (USA) Inc. plans $21M Memphis plant expansion

K.T.G. (USA) Inc. plans to expand its Memphis operations, creating 36 jobs and investing more than $21 million. The company filed an application with the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) for Memphis & Shelby County for a six-year PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes). The new jobs will pay an average annual wage of $54,185.
MEMPHIS, TN
bizjournals

Diverse Business Leader Awards: Fidelity Investments recognized by Business First for its diversity efforts

New Mexico might be a majority-minority state but that doesn’t mean the need to create inclusive and equitable workplaces does not still exist. Each year, Albuquerque Business First recognizes the organizations and people who don’t just preach diversity, equity and inclusion, but who put words to action via its Diverse Business Leader Awards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ospreyobserver.com

Tampa Steel Fabrication Company Announces Local Expansion

Tampa Tank-Florida Structural Steel, a Precision Build Solutions, LLC company, has announced plans to expand its Tampa headquarters located at 12781 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Gibsonton. The company plans to invest $3 million in new equipment and add 60 new jobs by the end of 2022. “Business has been...
TAMPA, FL
siliconhillsnews.com

Innovative Companies Track Where the Market is Moving and Change

Innovation is a paradigm shift, said Lisa Hendrickson, co-author of Boom! Deciphering Innovation: How Disruption Drives Companies to Transform or Die. For example, Apple’s iPhone didn’t just improve on telecommunications and the flip phone, but it altered how many people work and communicate altogether, Hendrickson said. “It was the starting...
BUSINESS
gulfshorebusiness.com

Waltbillig & Hood reports company growth, expansion

As it celebrates its fifth anniversary Naples-based general contracting and construction management firm Waltbillig & Hood announced its expansion into new markets in the state as well as in the Southeast. In 2016 Jay Waltbillig and Brian Hood started with six employees. Now, they have more than 30 in a...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Chow: Three large local companies announced expansion totalling RM520m in Penang

GEORGE TOWN (Nov 5): Three large local companies (LLCs) in the equipment manufacturing supply chain are expanding their respective footprints in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park, with total investments of RM520 million for their expansion projects. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the three — Greatech Technology Bhd, Pentamaster Corp...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Self-Driving Truck Company Einride Announces U.S. Expansion

The autonomous vehicle revolution is upon us, and it will be bigger than expected. While most consider the boon of self-driving vehicles to be ride-hailing, the true value of autonomous driving technology will come from the commercial transportation sector. The future of delivery vehicles will be self-driving trucks and vans.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

AquaQ Analytics Announces Expansion Into The Northwest

AquaQ launches new offices in Derry/Londonderry to further meet client demand. AquaQ Analytics is celebrating the announcement of its new digital presence in Derry/Londonderry. Headquartered in Belfast with a workforce of 230 globally, this latest job creation initiative will result in 40 high value jobs. The new base in the Northwest aims to attract those in County Derry/Londonderry in addition to those from border counties in the Republic of Ireland.
BUSINESS
williamsonhomepage.com

Vaco pays undisclosed sum for Boston personnel company

Brentwood-based staffing and consulting firm Vaco announced Wednesday it has acquired Bay State Search, a Boston-based personnel and outsourcing company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release. The transaction follows Vaco’s having acquired Jacksonville-based peer Alluvion this summer (read more here) and comes roughly one year after...
BUSINESS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Generac announces South Carolina expansion, Canadian acquisition

TOWN OF GENESEE — Continuing on its growth path, on Monday Generac Power Systems, Inc. announced it is expanding its operations in Trenton, South Carolina, as well as purchasing a Canadian company. Generac, based in the Town of Genesee and a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and...
GENESEE, WI
talkbusiness.net

Springdale company earns trade recognition; begins expansion

Springdale-based Chandler Equipment Inc. was one of six Arkansas companies recognized recently with a 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade. The awards are presented annually by the Arkansas District Export Council (ArDEC), recognizing the exporting success of small, medium and large Arkansas companies. Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
blooloop.com

MK Themed Attractions announces expansion plans

MK Themed Attractions, the Danish theming expert, is increasing its capacity with new facility investments. The company has made a number of announcements that will enable growth and development in the coming years, including production and administrative buildings having their capacity increased in the Philippines. MK Themed Attractions recently completed...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

ARCIS GOLF ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Company To Operate a Luxury Golf Resort Community in Greece. Dallas, Texas (November 1, 2021) — Arcis Golf has entered into an agreement to provide management and operating services for Kilada Country Club, Golf & Residences, a new luxury golf resort community under construction in the Porto Heli area of the Peloponnese region in southern Greece.
GOLF
bizjournals

People on the Move

Guy Parker is the General Manager at Charter Construction Group. He oversees operations of the company’s residential and remediation businesses in metro Phoenix. Guy Parker has been a construction professional for over 30 years as a General Contractor and key team member with several companies. Guy’s background includes owning his own company for more than a decade before joining the Charter/R2 Team in 2015. Guy also served as a regional vendor manager for Opendoor and national vendor manager and recruiter for Charter Home Alliance and Greencraft Interiors. His responsibilities include customer service, extensive project management, business development, national recruiting, training new contractors and vendors, evaluation and estimating projects, and most recently as the General Manager of Operations. Prior to Guy becoming a leader in the construction industry, he was a Law Enforcement Officer in various roles including Public Information, School Resource, and Investigations.
BUSINESS

