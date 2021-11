AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has shifted the narrative away from himself. Aron recently came under fire for parting with more than 600,000 AMC shares in an attempt to diversify as part of his estate planning. The stock came under pressure as investors criticized the timing of the share sale, as it took the wind out of the sails of AMC’s stock. Now AMC is in recovery mode.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO