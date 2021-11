The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs play on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder just picked up their second win of the season, a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs, at 3-6, have not been much better this season. Dejounte Murray is leading the Spurs with an excellent start to his season, averaging 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO