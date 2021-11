Arkansas is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016 thanks to a late 31-28 win at Mississippi State. The Razorbacks entered the season with 7 wins in their last 3 seasons, winning twice in each of Chad Morris’ years at the helm in 2018 and 2019 (but 0 times in the SEC) and thrice in 2020 during the COVID-abbreviated season as Sam Pittman took the reins. They’re now sitting at 6-3 with 3 games to go, with their next victory matching their 7-win season of 2016. They also have a strong chance to pick up an 8-win season for the first time since 2015.

