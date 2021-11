Boston is expected to experience several Nor'easters this winter, since dozens occur every year. So, if you haven't already, it's worth buying any items you'll need to prepare for a powerful Nor'easter storm in Massachusetts. For example, according to FEMA, you should have a first-aid kit, flashlights, and extra cash since ATMs might be inoperable if power outages occur during a Nor'easter in Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO