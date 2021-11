Earlier this year, Netflix introduced its own ecommerce site and the streaming service is now introducing a line of plush collectibles called Chilleez. The 12-inch plushies can be found in four colors and the pillow-like dolls reference the default profile pictures that members see when setting up their accounts. As described by Netflix, Chilleez is "that friendly yet mischievous monster [...] that lives inside your Netflix account." Today, users can update their Netflix profile with one of the four newly released Chilleez icons. On November 12th, the new plushies will be available for purchase, just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO