Horry County, SC

1 person hurt after Horry County police, fire units respond to reported shooting in Longs

By Dennis Bright
 6 days ago

LONG, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Monday afternoon in a reported shooting in the area of Buck Creek Drive in Longs, according to Horry County police.

Horry County police and fire rescue units responded at 12:30 p.m, and one person was taken to the hospital by HCFR. No information about a suspect or the person’s injuries was immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

