When Super Mario Party shindigged its way onto Switch in 2018, I figured it was the start of a new chapter in the series’ legacy. While familiar, it was fairly distinct in its approach to boards and minigames, and managed to be a whole lot of fun with changes it was putting into place – something its predecessors struggled with. It seemed Nd Cube wanted to fully escape the ghost of parties past, at least until someone at Nintendo no doubt had the genius thought, “what if old Mario Party, but new?”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO