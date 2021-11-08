CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jarrett Allen Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 3 (games played Monday, November 1, through Sunday, November 7). This marks Allen’s first career player of the week award and the 63rd time a Cavalier has...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jarrett Allen’s eye-opening admission after saving Cavs vs. Blazers

Cavs center Jarrett Allen reveals an eye-opening admission after tallying 24 points and 17 rebounds against the Blazers, explaining his revitalized career at Cleveland. During Allen’s first few years with the Nets, he averaged a little over 10 points per game. After being traded to Cleveland last season, he recognizes that the new environment headed by coach J.B. Bickerstaff may seem unusual but works for him at the end of the day.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Evan Mobley Is Doing Impossible Things As a Rookie

It’s probably not quite accurate to label Evan Mobley as a revelation for the Cavaliers. But it’s hard to blame anyone for feeling that way. If you watched Mobley play at USC last season, you understand why he was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, and if you watched closely, it was clear just how unique his versatility and defensive ability could make him in the pros. If you didn’t do either of those things—and especially if you’re a Cavs fan, or just a fan of aesthetically interesting basketball—then you might have a new favorite player.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jarrett Allen
chatsports.com

Jarrett Allen leads Cavaliers to victory over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds and the Cavaliers held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win 113-110 on Monday night and close out a five-game trip on a positive note. Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Jarrett Allen on Evan Mobley after his big performance vs. Knicks: ‘He’s going to be the Rookie of the Year’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen was one of several Cavs players to have a massive performance against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Allen went for 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in the Cavs’ win. After the game, however, it didn’t seem like he wanted to take the credit. Instead, he heaped praise on one of his teammates.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference Player#Cavs
NBA

Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

For the first time in their young careers, Evan Mobley and the Cavs will take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. This is the first time the No. 3 and No. 1 picks in the past NBA Draft will face off with each other. LAST TIME OUT. To start...
NBA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The Wine & Gold try to get back into the win column on Friday night as their current four-game homestand rolls on – welcoming Cade Cunningham and the Pistons to town for a Central Division showdown. The Cavaliers are coming off a disappointing decision in their homecoming game on Wednesday...
NBA
NBA

Comeback Cavs Stun Celtics in Saturday Thriller

WRAP-UP Just when you think the surprising young Cavaliers will come down to earth, they do something crazy like pulling out Saturday night’s thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Trailing by 19 points with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold mounted a furious...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy