Also: Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love, KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple season 2. The Ninja Senshi Tobikage (Ninja Robot) release will include all 43 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The release includes the English dub by Alexander Entertainment Group that aired in Cartoon Network in India and Asia for the first 20 episodes. Discotek Media sought assistance in tracking down the rest of the dub, and it was mostly able to recover the English dub. The company had also issued a call for dub recordings for the second half of the show. As a result, there are newly dubbed portions of the series.

