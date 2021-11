Baseball America released the 2021-2022 minor league free agent list and there are a few names out there that could help out the Detroit Tigers. Last season, I got the opportunity to go to a lot of Detroit Tigers minor league games. In addition, MiLB TV is a great app that allows you to check out the other talents in various systems. The Tigers took great advantage of the minor league free agents last season as they were able to fill the Toledo Mud Hens and Erie SeaWolves rosters with a few names that we will get to shortly.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO