Fun New Game Show

Former NFL player Ahmad Rashad talked about the new game show “Tug of Words” and what it is like being the host. He described how to play the game and said it has been a lot of fun. “Tug of Words” premieres at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8, and airs every weekday on the Game Show […]
Trivia buffs can now put their knowledge to the test with TRIVIA DELUXE, the latest offering from etermax (of Trivia Crack and Word Crack fame). The new family-friendly mobile title lets players answer questions in a true test of wits and win trophies for the ultimate bragging rights. In TRIVIA...
Comments / 0