CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

6 tips for holiday shopping without emptying your wallet

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it takes is a little research and...

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IBTimes

15 Retailers Who Aren’t Open For Holiday Shopping On Thanksgiving 2021

Much like 2020, retailers are again closing their doors for Thanksgiving Day, breaking what has been the traditional kick-off to the Black Friday shopping holiday. This year will be no different as several retailers have banded together to go dark for the day, closing their stores for one day only as they allow their employees a break to be with their families for the holiday. They will, however, resume operations on Black Friday, where sales will be plenty.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Shopping List
valleyjournals.com

Shop local this holiday season and support your neighborhood entrepreneurs

When it comes to holiday shopping, one of the biggest stressors is finding the perfect gift for your loved ones. While the convenience of a big box store or an Amazon click can make your shopping tasks much simpler, some of the best holiday gifts may come from your neighbor who owns an Etsy shop or from a booth at your local craft fair. Someone once said, “Small businesses are the heartbeat of your neighborhood, the spine of your local economy, and the spirit of your town.” In addition to supporting your neighbors and community, you can give presents that are unique and special.
HERRIMAN, UT
WJLA

Smart holiday shopping tips to get ahead of supply chain issues

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — While the holidays are going to look a bit more normal this year compared to 2020, supply chain issues are causing a major headache for both shoppers and retailers. This could lead to a sparse display under the tree, so The Money Coach Lynettee Khalfani-Cox shared how to get a leg up on your gift list.
WASHINGTON, DC
Urban Milwaukee

BBB Tip: Shop safe and shop smart this holiday season

Milwaukee, Wis. – The 2021 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. The labor shortage and supply chain issues are already throwing a wrench into holiday shopping. Electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
reviewjournal.com

Holiday season will have issues. Don’t let your wallet be one of them.

With holiday shopping on the horizon, it’s time to get serious about your budget and gift list. Likely, you’ve already heard about supply chain issues and shipping delays and what those issues may mean for holiday shoppers. But what else should you be focusing on to make things go more smoothly for you and your wallet?
SHOPPING
News4Jax.com

Your guide to holiday shopping during a chip shortage

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you might have heard about a global chip shortage. Why does that matter to your holiday shopping? A lot of things you might buy for the holidays, like toys, have chips in them, so the shortage means prices are going up, and items that have chips can be harder to find.
SHOPPING
cbslocal.com

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early In Mercer County

Mercer County is the holiday shopping capital of Northwestern Pennsylvania, offering a myriad of bargains and holiday experiences the entire family can enjoy! Shoppers can find amazing holiday gifts for their loved ones and even some fantastic items for themselves. With the county’s distinct shopping destinations and charming, small-town atmosphere,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Vulture

Can These Discounted TVs Ease Your Holiday Shopping Anxiety?

The world’s third-largest company wants to get into your living room this holiday season. On Amazon right now, you can grab four new smart-TV models for $140 or $150 off each; of course, the TVs in question happen to be Amazon Fire models. A Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for half off ($25), but keep in mind that if you spring for one of the smart TVs, they can download apps, too. Apple nerds among us will also be pleased to learn that Airplay is on its way to Amazon TVs, though Apple’s own products continue to play nicest with each other.
ELECTRONICS
cbslocal.com

Protect Your Wallet Ahead Of Busy Holiday Travel Season

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — American Airlines is getting back on track after flight cancelations were seen across the country ahead of one of busiest times to travel. So how can you protect yourself ahead of the holiday season?. “I’ve dodged it all, yes,” says frequent flyer Latisha Love at Fort...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Austin

Tips to avoid overextending your account this holiday shopping season

Nearly half of Americans will spend more money this year on holiday plans to make up for last year, according to a recent survey from buy now - pay over time solution Affirm. Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, founder of The Fiscal Femme is joining us with some tips to help people avoid overextending themselves during the holidays is.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy