Detroit, MI

Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run

 6 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

On Oct. 17, at about 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run in the intersection of Amrad Street and Syracuse Street in Detroit.

Dajuan Raymond Allen | Credit: Detroit Police Department

When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim, Christopher Savaya, 31, of Detroit, injured and lying in the street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 19.

Allegedly the defendant, Dajuan Raymond Allen, 31, was driving west on Amrad Street at a high speed when he ran over the victim.

The defendant fled the scene, and a police investigation led to his arrest on Nov. 3.

Allen has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of second-degree murder.

He was arraigned on Nov. 5. The Probable Cause Conference is set for Nov. 17, 2021.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

