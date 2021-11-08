CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

6 tips for holiday shopping without emptying your wallet

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it takes is a little research and...

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Harper's Bazaar

30 Perfect Holiday Gifts That Happen to Come From Amazon

We start every holiday season with the same mission: finding the best gifts for the people who mean the most to us. Past wish lists sent us from store to store in search of what they'll want to unwrap. This year, the presents your closest friends, dearest family, and coworkers with very specific taste will love are secretly in the same place. That place happens to be Amazon.
SHOPPING
IBTimes

15 Retailers Who Aren’t Open For Holiday Shopping On Thanksgiving 2021

Much like 2020, retailers are again closing their doors for Thanksgiving Day, breaking what has been the traditional kick-off to the Black Friday shopping holiday. This year will be no different as several retailers have banded together to go dark for the day, closing their stores for one day only as they allow their employees a break to be with their families for the holiday. They will, however, resume operations on Black Friday, where sales will be plenty.
SHOPPING
momtastic.com

Holiday Shopping Head-Start: What to Buy Now & How to Save More

The holiday season is kicking off earlier than ever; we’ve seen holiday decor displayed since early September! And that means: get holiday shopping started early. “Certain items will be in high demand and low supply because of factory shutdowns that have backed up manufacturing of popular consumer goods,” says Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert. “Plus, overwhelmed ports and trucking shortages have further contributed to the supply chain disruptions and caused major shipping delays which are sure to get even worse as the holidays get closer.”
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Shopping List
WJLA

Smart holiday shopping tips to get ahead of supply chain issues

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — While the holidays are going to look a bit more normal this year compared to 2020, supply chain issues are causing a major headache for both shoppers and retailers. This could lead to a sparse display under the tree, so The Money Coach Lynettee Khalfani-Cox shared how to get a leg up on your gift list.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Urban Milwaukee

BBB Tip: Shop safe and shop smart this holiday season

Milwaukee, Wis. – The 2021 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. The labor shortage and supply chain issues are already throwing a wrench into holiday shopping. Electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.
MILWAUKEE, WI
reviewjournal.com

Holiday season will have issues. Don’t let your wallet be one of them.

With holiday shopping on the horizon, it’s time to get serious about your budget and gift list. Likely, you’ve already heard about supply chain issues and shipping delays and what those issues may mean for holiday shoppers. But what else should you be focusing on to make things go more smoothly for you and your wallet?
SHOPPING
valleyjournals.com

Shop local this holiday season and support your neighborhood entrepreneurs

When it comes to holiday shopping, one of the biggest stressors is finding the perfect gift for your loved ones. While the convenience of a big box store or an Amazon click can make your shopping tasks much simpler, some of the best holiday gifts may come from your neighbor who owns an Etsy shop or from a booth at your local craft fair. Someone once said, “Small businesses are the heartbeat of your neighborhood, the spine of your local economy, and the spirit of your town.” In addition to supporting your neighbors and community, you can give presents that are unique and special.
HERRIMAN, UT
elpasoinc.com

How to make your online holiday shopping safer

Americans are expected to do much of their holiday shopping online this year even as the pandemic recedes, and criminals are expected to follow them. So here are some tips for safe digital shopping. The United States has seen a steady rise in online card fraud in recent years, and...
INTERNET
wspa.com

Harrison’s Holiday Shopping

“The following is sponsored content from Harrison’s Workwear”. They are a one stop shop for your family’s clothing needs. We are talking about Harrison’s Workwear and Kevin and Palmer join us to show us why you should shop with them this holiday season.
SHOPPING
fernandinaobserver.com

Your guide to holiday shopping during a chip shortage

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you might have heard about a global chip shortage. Why does that matter to your holiday shopping? Well, a lot of things you might buy for the holidays, like toys, have chips in them, so the shortage means prices are going up, and items that have chips can be harder to find.
SHOPPING
ClickOnDetroit.com

Start your holiday shopping early at this local small business showcase

It’s no secret when it comes to the holiday season, shopping early could be key to finding what you want. If you want to shop local, and find unique items made right here in the D, Eastern Market may be where you should be this weekend because “All Things Detroit” returns this Sunday.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy