CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Fun and Memorable Things to Do While Pregnant to Improve Fetal Health

By LaDonna Dennis
momblogsociety.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expecting mother works hard to grow a human, burning calories equivalent to the body of an endurance athlete. This makes taking extra care of yourself during this time very important. Keeping yourself well gives your baby an optimal chance at good health and proper growth. Read on to...

momblogsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
newfolks.com

Is it safe to use a heating pad while pregnant?

Pregnancy can be a truly magical time in a woman’s life. Watching the body change as the baby develops is such a unique experience, but as amazing as it can be, it can also be uncomfortable. Any person who has ever been pregnant knows that pregnancy isn’t all sunshine and roses. As the pregnancy progresses so too does the discomfort. From backaches to sore feet, sciatica to insomnia, pregnancy can be hard on a person’s body. For many, a heating pad provides some much-needed relief from aches and pains, but many women wonder if it is safe to use a heating pad while pregnant. Heating pads and pregnancy can be an understandable concern.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Lexington Herald-Leader

The COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant women. Getting COVID while pregnant is not.

In late September, a small study confirmed that pregnant women who get the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines pass protective antibodies on to their unborn child. That’s welcome news and strengthens the argument that pregnant women should get the vaccine to protect both themselves and their baby during the pregnancy. Pregnant women are at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Essentia Health now offering maternal-fetal medicine

(Fargo, ND)-- Essentia Health-Fargo will enhance its obstetrics team with the addition of maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. Michelle Wyatt. Dr. Wyatt specializes in high-risk pregnancies, working alongside OB/GYNs when there is an increased risk for complications — to mom or baby — during pregnancy or after birth. Dr. Wyatt’s goal is to help her patients have the healthiest pregnancies and deliveries possible.
FARGO, ND
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Labor#Maternal Health#Alcoholic Beverages#Low Birth Weight#Vitamin D#Fets#Citranatal Harmony
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Scrubs Magazine

Misdiagnosed Nurse Took Her Own Life After Losing Both Legs and an Arm

A nurse who lost her legs and an arm was found dead by her husband. Jaynie Carpenter, 53, was left with just one limb after she contracted sepsis four years ago. Known as a frequent traveller, Carpenter been raising money to get a pioneering limb surgery that is not available on the U.K.’s publicly-funded National Health Service. She raised over $35,000 of her $485k target when she died after saying that life was not enjoyable.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease

Having weak bones is a big concern as we get older. A fall or a misstep can easily fracture a brittle bone, and recovery time gets longer with age. To ward off this frightening event, many people try taking calcium to ensure their bones stay strong and flexible. But it turns out, because of their adverse side effects, these supplements might not be the best fix. Research shows that calcium supplements may increase your risk of heart disease and cardiovascular events, like a heart attack.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Indy100

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get shots are taking ‘borax’ baths in futile attempt to undo it

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine are taking measures to “undo” its effects, including bathing in borax. In a now-deleted TikTok that gained hundreds of thousands of views, an osteopathic physician named Dr. Carrie Madej listed ingredients for a bath she claimed will “detox the vaxx” for those who obtained a Covid-19 vaccine under the mandate.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy