Football

Big Country 11-Man Football Standings (Final)

By Daniel Youngblood
bigcountrypreps.com
 6 days ago

Here are the district standings for all 11-man...

bigcountrypreps.com

On3.com

WeAreSC Football AND Recruiting Q&A (11/1)

Each week WeAreSC answers all of our subscribers questions on the USC Football Team and Recruiting.We may not have an immediate reply, but we will do all we can to answer all questions submitted as expeditiously as possible. This week the hot topics include can recruiting be salvaged with an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigcountrypreps.com

FEATURE: Hermleigh adjusts to changes, posts 10-0 regular-season record

Photos by Sasha Duck, Hermleigh school photographer. The Hermleigh Cardinals completed a 10-0 regular season Oct. 29 by beating preseason favorite Ira 66-48 for the District 7-1A Division I football championship. With a bye Nov. 5, the Cardinals could sit back and soak up the spoils of victory. Or maybe...
FOOTBALL
Leader-Telegram

Prep roundup (11/5): Durand football rolls past Unity to advance to Division 6 state semifinals

Durand football wasn't playing around Friday night. The Panthers made sure they'd have more than enough cushion to punch their ticket to the Division 6 state semifinals. Durand scored the first 36 points of the game, backed by over 300 yards of rushing, and got four total touchdowns from Simon Bauer in a 36-16 victory against Unity. The Panthers held the Eagles off the board until a pair of late touchdowns in the final six minutes with the game all but wrapped up.
DURAND, WI
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Football playoffs: Shelby at Clyde (final)

In two overtimes, Clyde defeated the Shelby Whippets 42-35 in a second-round football playoff game Friday night. The teams competed in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal game at Clyde. Shelby scored first in the game. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime. Clyde led 28-21 after three quarters. The...
SHELBY, OH
suncoastnews.com

High School Football Picks (Week 11)

The final week of high school football regular season action is here. Unlike back in the day, the before-RPI time, these games matter. Why is that, youngsters and the unfamiliar? It’s because before the FHSAA switched over to its RPI ranking format, playoff fates were largely determined by the end of Week 10. The final week – Week 11 – was for out-of-district games and rivalry matchups. Playoff qualification went by the straightforward format of seeding district champs and the runners-up.
PLANT CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bigcountrypreps.com

Big Country Preps’ Pick ‘Em Panel vs. Twitter Polls (Week 11)

Each week here at Big Country Preps, we’ll post our picks for all of that week’s 11-man games, in addition to the results of Evan Ren’s Twitter polls for each matchup. For those interested in voting, polls go up on Monday night each week and close Thursday morning. Disagree with...
SPORTS
northernstar.info

Red Black Football Podcast (Week 11 vs. Ball State w/ Messiah Travis)

Rocky Lombardi and Trayvon Rudolph broke school records for NIU, but the Huskies couldn’t break the Kent State Golden Flashes in a 52-47 loss last week. The pair of offensive playmakers had all-time performances, but injury concerns follow the Huskies into their next meeting, the Battle for the Bronze Stalk against Ball State on Wednesday night at Huskie Stadium. Northern Star sports editor James Krause reviews what led to the loss in Kent, Ohio and previews what NIU needs to do to avoid a third straight loss to the Cardinals. Plus, wide receiver Messiah Travis joins the show to discuss the next man up mentality.
DEKALB, IL
chatsports.com

Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Week 11

It is the eighth day of November and we are in the midst of a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West. With wins over Purdue and Iowa, and the Axe game looming, Minnesota and Wisconsin own the luxury of WIN and IN, while Purdue and Iowa need to sacrifice some goats in order to make it to Indy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigcountrypreps.com

GAME STORY: Wilson, Brock run past Wall in playoff opener

CLYDE — Kutter Wilson ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns while Tyler Moody threw for three scores as Brock opened the Class 3A Division I playoffs with a 40-6 win over Wall Thursday night at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium. Wilson had scoring runs of eight, 27 and 72 yards, while...
FOOTBALL
bigcountrypreps.com

GAME STORY: Jayton advances with win over Benjamin

KNOX CITY — The issue was in doubt well into the fourth quarter in Thursday’s Class 1A DII bi-district matchup between Jayton and Benjamin. That is, until the Jaybirds, came up with a pair of scores down the stretch and forced a late turnover to end one of Benjamin’s finest seasons ever, 52-41 at Greyhound Field.
HIGH SCHOOL
bigcountrypreps.com

GAME STORY: Forsan rallies to eliminate pesky Goldthwaite

BROWNWOOD — Yes, it was a No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed in bi-district play, which often brings a competitive game in the first round. But few envisioned the difficulty the No. 10 Forsan Buffaloes would have with an unheralded Goldthwaite team in a 22-15 win on Friday. The Eagles...
FOOTBALL
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown (Thursday Edition) - Part 2 (11/4/2021)

Long Beach senior Katelyn Schroeder began playing softball when she was three years old. Friday Night Football Showdown (Thursday Edition)- Part 1 (11/4/2021) Highlights from East Central, Picayune, and Biloxi. Play of the night (11/4/2021) - Ocean Springs' Bray Hubbard and JP Coulter. Updated: 13 hours ago. Tonight's play of...
LONG BEACH, MS
kmaland.com

Football Thursday Football (11/4): Derek vs. Trevor vs. Ryan -- Week 11

(KMAland) -- Are you ready for some Thursday Football Thursday Picks? Yes, we are here one day early because the Boys in Boone have blessed us with four state quarterfinals in Class 8-Player. Tomorrow, well, I would prepare yourself for the biggest undertaking in the history of Football Friday Football Picks. Today is merely a warmup.
FOOTBALL
kmaland.com

College Football (11/6): Iowa State rolls, Iowa holds on

(KMAland) -- Iowa State downed Texas, Iowa held off Northwestern and Nebraska fell short against Ohio State on Saturday. Iowa State (6-3, 4-2): Iowa State scored 27 unanswered in a 30-7 thumping of Texas. Brock Purdy went 27-for-38 with 252 yards while Breece Hall churned for 136 yards and two scores. Xavier Hutchison completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton and had eight catches for 96 yards. Charlie Kolar added five catches for 72 yards. Will McDonald became Iowa State's all-time leader in career sacks.
IOWA STATE
Tulsa World

OSSAA announces times for 11-man football finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bixby fans planning to watch their No. 1-ranked football team play in the Class 6A Division II state football final need to mark their calendars for Dec. 2. That is the date the championship game will be played — at 7 p.m. on a Thursday — at the University of Central Oklahoma’s newly renovated and rechristened Chad Richison Stadium.
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
NFL

