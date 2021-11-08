Big Bird Gets Vaccinated, History Reveals Sesame Street’s Long Support of Vaccines

“Is all of this show going to be like this, with the persons talking like this?” J., age 4½, asks, gesturing toward the screen. On our television, Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill are hanging out in Zoom-style boxes, interviewing a rotating series of guests for their Sesame Street/CNN town hall on COVID vaccines for kids. J. started out jazzed up and laughing, happy that I was allowing her to watch Sesame Street, a show she loves, at an unusual time of day. We get some Street regulars like Elmo, Bert, and Ernie; some real-life kids who submitted taped questions for the panel; and some scientists and doctors, like Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and the researcher who helped design the Moderna COVID vaccine, Kizzmekia Corbett.* But 10 minutes into the half-hour show, J. wants to fast-forward and see if things would stay Zoom-y for the duration. Denied this petition (“Remember? I have to watch this for work?”), she goes to the floor and, scattering crumbs from a piece of toast, attends to her train set, glancing at the screen whenever it’s a puppet’s turn to talk.

