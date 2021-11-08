CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandi Carlile played Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ at Carnegie Hall (pics, setlist)

By BrooklynVegan Staff
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of Mitchell’s birthday -- she turned 78 on Sunday (Nov. 7) -- the night was both bold and comforting. Carlile deftly accomplished an artistic high-wire act, faithfully recreating Mitchell’s album live. “I’ve no interest in putting my own spin on it,” she said. Yet she brought her personality...

www.brooklynvegan.com

