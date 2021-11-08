CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Drinking This Tasty Fruit Juice May Lower Your Risk of Skin Cancer

By Jenna Cartusciello
Woman's World
Woman's World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the years tick by, it becomes more and more important to check your skin for signs of cancer. Finding a strange bump or a blotchy red and brown spot is scary, but seeing a doctor quickly is the best thing you can do. Though skin cancer is the most common...

www.womansworld.com

Comments / 1

spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Popular Drinks That Double Bowel Cancer Risk

Consuming these products in early life and adulthood doubles the risk for bowel cancer before age 50. In recent years the risk for developing bowel cancer — technically known as colorectal cancer — has considerably increased among people under 50. The reason for this appears to be the high sugar...
CANCER
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that lowers stroke risk in 3 cups a day

The caffeine in coffee is a stimulant. It can help get your day going, but too much of it can leave you feeling jittery and possibly raise your blood pressure. Not according to two major studies done this year. In fact, it can actually reduce your risk of heart disease.
DRINKS
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

To avoid this cancer, get your daily vitamin D

In a new review study from the University of Warwick, researchers suggest a vitamin D deficiency might increase the risk of bladder cancer. The study adds to a growing body of evidence on the importance of maintaining adequate vitamin D levels. Vitamin D, which the body produces through exposure to...
HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
easyhealthoptions.com

Can pomegranate juice really lower cholesterol?

During my childhood, every fall was marked with a new sweater, a trip to the mountains to see the leaves change… and a pomegranate. Little did my parents know that they were protecting our health in so many ways by feeding us this fruit every fall when it appeared in the produce section.
NUTRITION
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Eating This Fruit Once a Week May Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by 34 Percent

Little memory slips are common as you get older. Forgetting why you went up the stairs shouldn’t necessarily be cause for concern. But at what point should you call a doctor? You’re not alone if you worry about developing something serious, like dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by improving your diet. A study from the journal Nutrients found that one sweet treat in particular — strawberries — cuts down your risk of the disease by 34 percent.
HEALTH
Woman's World

These 3 Delicious Fruits Can Boost Your Immune System and Help Ward Off Viruses

Our first instinct when the cold weather has us coughing, sneezing, and feeling congested is to reach for over-the-counter medicine. While that can provide some relief, simple diet tweaks can also help ensure that your body is ready to fight off viruses and infections. Luckily, in-season fruits like apples, pears, and cranberries, can help boost your immune system this fall and winter.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Popular Foods Causing Your High Blood Pressure, Says Science

Finding out you have high blood pressure can be terrifying. After all, the condition is linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, the first and fifth most common causes of death in the U.S., respectively. While genetic factors may increase your risk of developing high blood pressure, in many cases, the condition is also highly linked to a modifiable factor: your diet.
SCIENCE
Sentinel

Include this dried fruit in your diet and reduce cholesterol

Elevated levels of cholesterol may pose a risk to the health of people, especially in terms of blood pressure and the increased chances of experiencing a cardiovascular problem . In this sense, the most common treatment indicated by medical specialists to reduce blood cholesterol levels is based on following a...
FITNESS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
