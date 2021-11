In celebration of Disney+ day later this week on November 12, 2021, it has been announced that Disney+ subscribers visiting the Disney theme parks will be able to enjoy a few special perks. Perhaps the most notable of these will be early entry at all theme parks at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the regular park open. However, in addition to getting into the theme parks before regular guests, Disney+ subscribers can also look forward to the following on November 12:

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO