Memphis, TN

St. Jude to build out two floors of the Advanced Research Center for $40M

By Stephen MacLeod
Memphis Business Journal
 6 days ago
St. Jude is working with Flintco LLC, the building's general contractor, to construct the project and it will take approximately 13 months. Nominate...

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis nonprofit awarded $1M federal grant to help small businesses in distressed areas

Nonprofit @BLDGmemphis awarded $1M federal grant to help small businesses in distressed areas, especially those owned by underserved groups such as people of color, women, veterans, and those from rural communities. Building Memphis Awards 2022. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

2021 Public Company CFO of the Year Award: Jeff Martin, Mueller Industries Inc.

CFO and treasurer, Mueller Industries Inc. As CFO and treasurer of publicly traded Mueller Industries Inc., Jeff Martin manages and directs all financial aspects of the company, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting and compliance, risk management, investor relations, and strategic growth initiatives. With $2.4 billion in revenue, Mueller Industries is Memphis’ fifth-largest locally based public company, employing about 350 in the metro and about 5,000 companywide.
BUSINESS
Memphis Business Journal

2021 Private Company CFO of the Year honorees: Perry Green, Robert Harrington, Todd Smith, Jack Straton

Meet the 2021 CFO of the Year honorees in the private company category. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
Memphis Business Journal

Health Care Heroes 2021: Cyrilyn Walters of Regional One Health/UTHSC

If your heart is strong, and you’re fully mobile, and you have all your teeth, you can thank your youth or your good genetics. Or, more likely, you can thank your doctor. A good doctor can see you through everything from minor aches and pains and major medical issues to mental struggles and chronic physical issues. A good doctor will nag you — and absolutely besiege you with calls, texts, and emails — about your annual checkups and age-related diagnostic tests.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis-Area Commercial Real Estate Developers

Information on The List was obtained from each individual organization through surveys and published sources. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of The Lists, omissions sometimes occur. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local and Memphis area refers to Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tenn.; DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties in Miss. and Crittenden County, Ark.
REAL ESTATE
Memphis Business Journal

Largest Memphis-Area Office Buildings

Information on The List was obtained from individual leasing companies and published sources. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of The Lists, omissions sometimes occur. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local and Memphis area refers to Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tenn.; DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties in Miss. and Crittenden County, Ark.
ECONOMY
Memphis Business Journal

DMC announces finalists for 100 North Main redevelopment

The six development groups will be interviewed again by the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) in early December. The final recommendation will be announced in January 2022. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

OrthoSouth’s Redesigned Germantown Surgery Center Welcoming Orthopedic Patients

Patients receiving outpatient surgery for orthopedic injuries and conditions have received a First Class upgrade as OrthoSouth announces the opening of its newly redesigned outpatient surgery center in Germantown. The fresh, upscale reception area and community space, coupled with new pre-op space and procedure suites, constitutes Phase I of the group’s multi-phase redesign of its outpatient surgery center located at 2100 Exeter Road. Similar to the new clinic and physical therapy center situated just upstairs from the surgery center, the light-infused reception area is designed to instill a sense of comfort as guests enter. Additional features welcome family members waiting on their loved ones in the lobby area, including charging stations for portable devices, café style work areas, and a range of seating arrangements to accommodate a variety of preferences. Behind the scenes, the new design seamlessly weaves together both form and function to create an aesthetically pleasing and well-planned medical setting that allows surgeons and staff to continue building on the exceptional patient experience for which OrthoSouth is known. Even before these enhancements, OrthoSouth’s Germantown Surgery Center was heralded by Newsweek as one of “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” in 2021, an acknowledgment that highlights the high standards of professional and compassionate care exhibited by the entire surgery center team. OrthoSouth’s Germantown Surgery Center is designed to accommodate a number of surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pain management, and spine procedures. It is home to the Memphis area’s only CORI robot-assisted joint replacement system, which combines the precision-related benefits of robot-assisted joint replacement with the superior experience of same-day knee replacement for the ultimate knee replacement experience, right here in the Mid-South. About OrthoSouth OrthoSouth specializes in delivering a first-class patient experience in comprehensive orthopedic care. Our talent-rich team of providers – including surgeons, subspecialists, physical therapists, and occupational therapists – are devoted to diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating diseases and injuries of the bone, muscle, tendon, nerve, and ligament. With 7 clinics and 2 surgery centers across the Mid-South, 24/7 access to urgent orthopedic care (via 901-261-STAT), and convenient online booking, we’ve made access to excellent orthopedic care an easier, friendlier, more welcoming experience. OrthoSouth Contact: Melissa Kandel OrthoSouth Director of Marketing Phone: 901-937-3213 E-mail: mkandel@orthosouth.org.
GERMANTOWN, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Health Care Heroes 2021: Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Radiology Department

If your heart is strong, and you’re fully mobile, and you have all your teeth, you can thank your youth or your good genetics. Or, more likely, you can thank your doctor. A good doctor can see you through everything from minor aches and pains and major medical issues to mental struggles and chronic physical issues. A good doctor will nag you — and absolutely besiege you with calls, texts, and emails — about your annual checkups and age-related diagnostic tests.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis-Area Granting Foundations ranked by Assets

Information on The List was obtained from individual organizations and Internal Revenue Service forms 990 and 990-PF and could not be independently verified. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of The Lists, omissions sometimes occur. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local and Memphis area refers to Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tenn.; DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties in Miss. and Crittenden County, Ark.
ECONOMY
Memphis Business Journal

Small Business Awards, Small Category: Pickler Wealth, Aleva Chemical, Castle Black, OPACHS, Riko’s

Small Business Awards, Small Category 2021 honorees: Pickler Wealth Advisors, Aleva Chemical, Castle Black Construction, OPACHS LLC, Riko’s Kickin’ Chicken. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SMALL BUSINESS
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

