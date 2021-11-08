St. Jude to build out two floors of the Advanced Research Center for $40M

Patients receiving outpatient surgery for orthopedic injuries and conditions have received a First Class upgrade as OrthoSouth announces the opening of its newly redesigned outpatient surgery center in Germantown. The fresh, upscale reception area and community space, coupled with new pre-op space and procedure suites, constitutes Phase I of the group’s multi-phase redesign of its outpatient surgery center located at 2100 Exeter Road. Similar to the new clinic and physical therapy center situated just upstairs from the surgery center, the light-infused reception area is designed to instill a sense of comfort as guests enter. Additional features welcome family members waiting on their loved ones in the lobby area, including charging stations for portable devices, café style work areas, and a range of seating arrangements to accommodate a variety of preferences. Behind the scenes, the new design seamlessly weaves together both form and function to create an aesthetically pleasing and well-planned medical setting that allows surgeons and staff to continue building on the exceptional patient experience for which OrthoSouth is known. Even before these enhancements, OrthoSouth’s Germantown Surgery Center was heralded by Newsweek as one of “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” in 2021, an acknowledgment that highlights the high standards of professional and compassionate care exhibited by the entire surgery center team. OrthoSouth’s Germantown Surgery Center is designed to accommodate a number of surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pain management, and spine procedures. It is home to the Memphis area’s only CORI robot-assisted joint replacement system, which combines the precision-related benefits of robot-assisted joint replacement with the superior experience of same-day knee replacement for the ultimate knee replacement experience, right here in the Mid-South. About OrthoSouth OrthoSouth specializes in delivering a first-class patient experience in comprehensive orthopedic care. Our talent-rich team of providers – including surgeons, subspecialists, physical therapists, and occupational therapists – are devoted to diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating diseases and injuries of the bone, muscle, tendon, nerve, and ligament. With 7 clinics and 2 surgery centers across the Mid-South, 24/7 access to urgent orthopedic care (via 901-261-STAT), and convenient online booking, we’ve made access to excellent orthopedic care an easier, friendlier, more welcoming experience. OrthoSouth Contact: Melissa Kandel OrthoSouth Director of Marketing Phone: 901-937-3213 E-mail: mkandel@orthosouth.org.

GERMANTOWN, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO