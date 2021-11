When we think about calling in a game animal, we usually associate that idea with calling in a turkey or maybe even a coyote; but as many archery hunters know, calling can also be very effective when hunting during the rut. The rut will go through three phases as we head into late October and into November; the “seeking phase’, the “chasing phase,” and the “breeding phase.” As all seasoned archery hunters know, it is this fall breeding season that brings on the rubs and scraps that assist us in locating stands to ambush our buck. Picking the right location to hunt is important, but it might also be a good idea to have calls on hand when you head up on stand since bucks will often respond to a call at this point in the season.

