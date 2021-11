Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Price has receded down to $46. Support for DOT/USD is found at $44.9. The price is traveling low once again as the bears made a comeback today. The bulls had been at the upper position during the last week by winning successively and rising to record highs repeatedly. But now the trends are shifting as the price is now covering the downward range. The price has come down to the $47 level because of the successful bearish attempt. A further downfall is also not out of the question as the hourly price chart also shows a downtrend as well, and yet no bullish efforts have been observed.

