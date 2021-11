Week 10 is setting up to be a week of returns at the quarterback position. We're currently projecting Russell Wilson to return from his injured finger, Kyler Murray to return from his hamstring injury, and we're hopeful we'll also see Aaron Rodgers return off the COVID-IR. The funny thing is that none of them initially came out as must-start quarterbacks in the first run of projections.

