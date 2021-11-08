CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Strings Gifts Hundreds of Guitars To Students at His Old Elementary School

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lRoU_0cqOq3Ix00

Billy Strings has proven himself to be a few things besides a talented musician and songwriter over the past few years. First, he became an unofficial ambassador for bluegrass. The viral video of him playing “Dust in a Baggie” on a couch caught the eyes and ears of millions. Through Billy, many younger listeners heard the music of bluegrass pioneers like Doc Watson. Then, he took home a Grammy Award for the album Home. Between “Dust” and the Grammy win, Strings has gained an army of loyal fans and has played all over the country. Every time he steps on the stage or picks up a guitar, he proves that he’s one of the best pickers on this side of the grave.

Earlier today, Billy Strings proved that he’s a good guy who never forgot his roots. He went back to his hometown of Muir, Michigan to give back to his community. Billy gave every student in his old elementary school a guitar. Watch him address the crowd of kiddos in this video posted by a local reporter.

Billy Strings started playing guitar at the age of six. All those years ago, he learned at his dad’s knee. Today, the instrument has opened countless doors for the bluegrass-loving Michigan native. So, it’s not hard to see why he’s giving back to his hometown in this very specific way.

Billy Strings Gifts Guitars to Kids in His Hometown

Standing outside in front of a group of excited students, Billy Strings speaks through a megaphone. “The guitar was always a good friend of mine all throughout my whole life,” he explains. Then, Strings adds, “It’s led me to a lot of good places. It’s always been a good friend, even when times were really sad, the guitar was a good friend for me.”

There is definitely something to be said about the therapeutic properties of playing an instrument at any skill level. Additionally, kids who really get into the instrument will have something to keep them focused and out of trouble later in life.

Billy Strings wanted the kids to have that same supportive and therapeutic friend in their lives. So, he told them, “What I wanted to do was give each and every one of you a guitar, so you can take it home with you and just enjoy it as your own. So, that’s what we’re doing today. You guys are all getting a guitar.”

The students’ reaction to this announcement will warm your heart. They’re all incredibly excited at the prospect of starting their own guitar journey. Maybe one of these days we’ll see one of these students opening for Billy Strings on the road. Stranger things have happened.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Is Hank Voight Leaving the Show?

So, Outsiders, is Sergeant Hank Voight about to sing “Sweet Home Chicago” and leave Chicago PD in his rearview mirror?. Let’s see if Jason Beghe, who plays Voight, will be around or not with the NBC police drama. We look to One Chicago Center for some guidance. The short answer...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
JamBase

Billy Strings Continues ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Halloween Run In Asheville

Billy Strings continued a The Wizard Of Oz themed Halloween run on Saturday at ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. The concert featured the debuts of a number of songs from the film as well as Greensky Bluegrass, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix covers. Saturday’s show saw Strings, bassist Royal...
ASHEVILLE, NC
xpn.org

Philly Strings: Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings plays a sold-out run at the Fillmore

Wednesday night at the Fillmore I finally got see Billy Strings perform for my first time. This summer especially, there was a lot of talk in the jam-band community that Billy Strings has really been popping off and that his guitar playing has gained the respect of many. I personally got to acknowledge his live performance talent after tuning into the “Grateful Maholo” streams when Bill Kruetzman, drummer of the Grateful Dead, celebrated his birthday in Hawaii with three nights of Dead music and other jam bands favorites with an all-star lineup including Philly native & JRAD Guitarist Tom Hamilton, Disco Biscuits keyboardist Aaron Magner, and Billy Strings himself. Following this weekend of music, comedic discussions erupted in Grateful Dead Reddit and Instagram pages on whether Billy has the skills and talent to replace John Mayer on tour with Dead and Company; and I may be Team Billy after Wednesday night’s performance…
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Doc Watson
JamBase

Billy Strings Unveils ‘White House Blues’ Cover In Washington D.C.

Billy Strings stopped by The Anthem in Washington D.C. on Saturday. The guitarist and his band debited an apt cover of the traditional “White House Blues.”. “White House Blues” was first recorded by Charlie Poole & The North Carolina Ramblers in 1926. Father Of Bluegrass Bill Monroe would later make the song a bluegrass standard. Billy Strings and his band — mandolinist Jarrod Walker, bassist Royal Masat and banjo player Billy Failing — kicked off their show in the nation’s capital with their debut of “White House Blues,” which traces the assassination of President William McKinley in Buffalo, New York in 1901. Billy would get a rise out of the audience on the “From Buffalo to Washington” line.
MUSIC
visitsaintpaul.com

Billy Strings at the Palace Theatre

Date: Thursday, November 4 2021 to Friday, November 5 2021. Billy Strings will perform at the Palace Theatre in Saint Paul on November 4 & 5, 2021. Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Billy Strings is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, who arrived on the scene as one of string music’s most dynamic young stars (Rolling Stone). Strings is in the midst of a triumphant year after winning Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed record, Home. Produced by Glenn Brown, the record also led Strings to top Billboard’s 2020 year-end charts in both Bluegrass categories—Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums—and continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Of the release, The Associated Press proclaims, “it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones…the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck,” while The Wall Street Journal declares, “Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar ﬂatpicker of this era.” Please note: Requires either proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Masks will be required for unvaccinated patrons at this show. 18+
PERFORMING ARTS
relix

Billy Strings in Milwaukee (Review + Gallery)

Bluegrass has been around since the 1940’s and has always had its denizens. It has countless forms ranging from trad, to progressive, and now even within the progressive movement there are the unique forms; jamgrass, hippy grass, “old timey”, new grass, and rockin-bluegrass to name a few. One thing is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
JamBase

Billy Strings Debuts Jeff Austin & Jerry Lee Lewis Covers In Milwaukee

Billy Strings debuted a pair of geographically appropriate covers during his Wednesday concert at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee. The show featured takes on Jerry Lee Lewis’ “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made A Loser Out Of Me)” and “Follow Me Down To The Riverside” from Jeff Austin’s time in Yonder Mountain String Band.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitars#Old Elementary School#News 8
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Showbiz411

“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

289K+
Followers
29K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy