Legacy Nutrition opened Nov. 1 at 18535 FM 1488, Ste. 240, Magnolia, co-owner James Bohannon said. He owns the nutrition store, which offers various vitamins and minerals, fat burners, protein snacks and powders, and other health products, with his wife, Lauren Bohannon. The shop is open weekdays 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. 832-521-3361. www.facebook.com/LegacyNutritionMagnoliaTX.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO