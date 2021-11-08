CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAra's Cures: Ground-breaking Treatment for Opioid Addiction

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new ground-breaking treatment for opioid addiction. It's a...

www.wfsb.com

Literary Hub

One Pill for All the Pain: On the Devastating Consequences of the Nationwide Opioid Epidemic

Not long after my last book, Dreamland, came out, I was speaking in the small town of Portsmouth, Ohio, where part of that book is set. After my speech, an older couple—thin, short, and pale—came up to a table where I was signing books. We were alone. Quietly, so only I could hear, the man said that their daughter was in prison for many years for a crime related to her opioid addiction. He said they were raising her young daughter and didn’t know what to do. They were exhausted. They were concerned they wouldn’t live long enough to see the girl through to adulthood. He was a man of few words and no tears. He looked shell-shocked.
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
WLNS

Addiction 101: What drugs do to your body

BAY MILLS INDIAN COMMUNITY, Mich. (WJMN) – What are opioids? How are they different from other drugs? What do these substances do to my body? These are some of the questions we took to Dr. Daniel Maloney, Chief Medical Officer for Bay Mills Health Center. What are Opioids? “Opioids are a broad group of chemicals, […]
EverydayHealth.com

Few Patients Prescribed Buprenorphine for Opioid Addiction Misuse This Treatment

Misuse of the anti-addiction drug buprenorphine is becoming less common as a growing number of U.S. patients who need this medication receive it to treat opioid use disorder, according to a study published in October 2021 in JAMA Network Open. For the study, researchers examined data on 214,505 adults who...
Science Friday

”Dopesick” Takes On The Opioid Crisis

The opioid epidemic has affected millions of people across the country—and more than 800,000 people are estimated to have died from an opioid overdose. At the root of this crisis is the painkiller Oxycontin, manufactured by Purdue Pharma. The company has made billions of dollars from the drug; but has...
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Denver

Doctor Who Was Addict Warns About Fentanyl Use

DENVER (CBS4)– Fentanyl is having a tragic impact on young people in Colorado. With pills selling for $30-$100, the high only lasts a couple of hours and the risk is high.(credit: CBS) KC Lucas, who works as a sales consultant, is not afraid to acknowledge he was addicted to drugs for some 20 years. He found help here at Urban Peaks Rehab which helped turn his life around. “I was 100% consumed by the drugs. Every waking thought was ‘When will I get more? How long will it last?'” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. Opioids sold on the streets, often without his knowledge,...
Daily Beast

‘Magic Mushrooms’ Reduce Depression as Well as Leading Medication, Study Finds

Since their introduction in the late 1980s, selective-serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) have become the go-to treatment for major depression. SSRIs, however, have a number of limitations: they take several weeks to start working, can cause a variety of side-effects, and do not help some people with depression. A series of recent clinical investigations suggest that psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms, may be an effective alternative. One question that these studies left unanswered, however, is how effective psilocybin treatment is compared to SSRIs.
MedicalXpress

Has a treatment for Alzheimer's been sitting on pharmacy shelves for decades? Scientists have two possible candidates

Two drugs approved decades ago not only counteract brain damage caused by Alzheimer's disease in animal models, the same therapeutic combination may also improve cognition. Sounds like a slam dunk in terms of a cure—but not yet. Researchers currently are concentrating on animal studies amid implications that remain explosive: If a surprising drug combination continues to destroy a key feature of the disease, then an effective treatment for Alzheimer's may have been hiding for decades in plain sight.
scitechdaily.com

Non-Opioid Compound Developed That Provides Innovative Pain Relief

Researchers targeted a common sodium ion channel to reverse pain, with positive results that could lead to a non-addictive solution to treat pain. Researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences are closer to developing a safe and effective non-opioid pain reliever after a study showed that a new compound they created reduces the sensation of pain by regulating a biological channel linked to pain.
krcu.org

Against The Pain: The Opioid Crisis And Medication Access

Over the past 10 years, the CDC found more than 500,000 Americans died from a drug overdose involving painkillers. Doctors and pharmacists are now under increased pressure to reduce the amount of opioid drugs they prescribe to their patients. They’re using technology to address the problem. The software NarxCare is...
biospace.com

Psychedelic Drug Headed to Pivotal Trial in Treatment-Resistant Depression

Mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways has revealed positive topline results from its Phase IIB clinical trial on the use of COMP360 psilocybin to address treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The drug reportedly demonstrated significant improvement in patients at its highest dose of 25 mg, particularly in reducing the severity of depressive symptoms...
pensacolavoice.com

4 Criteria to Look For In Opioid Treatment Programs at a Recovery Center

The effect that addiction has on the family and society is huge and ripples over to the economy and social fibers. In an attempt to help solve this problem, there has been a surge of treatment programs, which have immensely helped in the treatment of these addictions. However, some people...
Axios

Psilocybin trial reveals drug's efficacy in treating serious depression

The largest-ever study of the psychedelic drug psilocybin revealed Tuesday that the drug is effective in treating serious depression, Stat News reports. Why it matters: The Compass Pathways study, which is the "largest randomized, controlled, double-blind trial of psilocybin," found that patients who were given the highest dose of the drug had a significant decrease in depressive symptoms as compared to the placebo group, per Stat.
PennLive.com

You’re invited! A free panel on using cannabis to treat opioid addiction

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Spotlight PA Staff. In 2018, the newly established Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Advisory Board successfully advocated for opioid use disorder...
coolhunting.com

New Treatment EBT-101 Could Provide a Breakthrough Cure for HIV

Excision Biotherapeutics’ groundbreaking HIV treatment, EBT-101, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration to begin testing for its first phase of human trials. This new treatment relies on the Nobel Prize-winning, gene-editing technology CRISPR to successfully remove HIV proviral DNA from human cells. Scientists believe that this one-time treatment will “functionally cure” people from the virus, meaning only small traces of the HIV genome could be leftover—a quantity so small, it wouldn’t cause someone to test positive. In contrast to antiretroviral therapies (a current life-long treatment that doesn’t provide a functional cure), EBT-101 could be a milestone toward curing the virus and ending the epidemic. Learn more about the innovative treatment at Them.
