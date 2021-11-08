Azeem Rafiq: Lord Patel says ex-Yorkshire spinner should be 'praised' for his bravery in racism scandal

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker is one of the celebrity contestants taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Walker – who was born on 19 March, 1977, in Crawley, Sussex – began his broadcasting career while studying in Sheffield, when he did work experience at Hallam FM. In 1999, Walker began a four-year stint as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester’s Key 103 radio.His first television job was at Granada Television in Manchester, where he worked as a football commentator before moving to BBC regional news programme North West Tonight. He later started working in...
Comments / 0