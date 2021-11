Jamie O'Hara claims "Tottenham are back with a vengeance" after the appointment of manager Antonio Conte. Conte has signed an 18 month contract with Spurs today. Former Tottenham midfielder O'Hara told Sky Sports: "This is the manager we wanted from the start. The Nuno situation wasn't a bad sacking, it was just a bad appointment and it didn't work out. The players weren't reacting to his style of football, they didn't like his training so it was just a bad fit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO